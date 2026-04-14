XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor in Two Categories of the 2026 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Agentic AI

Agentic operations platform recognized in Agent Orchestration and Agentic AI categories in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Agentic AI

We built XMPro’s multi-agent architecture to solve a specific problem: industrial organizations need coordinated agent teams that can act on real-time operational data, not isolated chatbots” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , the agentic operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor in two categories, Agent Orchestration and Agentic AI , of the Gartner Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026: In our opinion, XMPro’s dual inclusion reflects the company’s focus on both the orchestration infrastructure required for multi-agent systems and the broader agentic AI capabilities that industrial organizations need for autonomous operations.According to the report, Agent Orchestration carries a “High” benefit rating with less than 1% market penetration and Emerging maturity. Agentic AI carries a “Transformational” benefit rating. (1)“We built XMPro’s multi-agent architecture to solve a specific problem: industrial organizations need coordinated agent teams that can act on real-time operational data, not isolated chatbots,” said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. “In our opinion, being named as a Sample Vendor in both Agent Orchestration and the overarching Agentic AI category reflects the direction we have taken from the start — combining intelligent orchestration with enterprise-grade governance for mission-critical environments.”The Agentic Operations (AO) Platform: From Monitoring to Autonomous OperationsThe XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform provides the industrial intelligence infrastructure — the Operational Identity Model, federated data architecture, and decision provenance layer — that gives MAGS agents the operational context they need to act. APEX serves as the orchestration and governance surface on top of this infrastructure, enabling organizations to compose, deploy, and manage multi-agent systems across industrial data streams, operational technology, and enterprise applications.The platform’s Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework provides the coordination layer where specialized AI agents collaborate under bounded autonomy — sharing insights, reaching consensus on recommendations, and escalating to human operators when confidence thresholds are not met. This approach ensures autonomous operation for routine decisions while maintaining oversight for uncertain or high-risk situations.• Agent Orchestration: APEX provides centralized lifecycle management, governance controls, and supervisory monitoring across agent teams through its Control Tower, enabling organizations to deploy and manage coordinated agents at enterprise scale.• Bounded Autonomy: Deontic policy rules define what agents can and cannot do, with role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and comprehensive audit trails for compliance in regulated industrial environments.• Composite AI Architecture: Combines generative AI for reasoning with symbolic AI, first-principles models, and causal AI for task execution — embedding transparency and reliability into agent actions rather than relying on a single AI approach.• Industrial Integration: Connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems, processing live sensor streams and operational data through governed intelligence pipelines via StreamDesigner.XMPro’s was also recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Generative AI, 2025, the Emerging Tech: Agentic AI Maturity Roadmap (where XMPro was recognized as an example of “emerging innovators who are working to support more complex and domain-specialized tasks, multimodal workflows, and end-to-end processing”,, and Emerging Tech: Customer Trust Is a Critical Barrier to Agentic AI Adoption — each addressing different dimensions of how agentic AI is entering production environments.The full Gartner Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026 report is available to Gartner subscribers. For more information about XMPro’s agentic operations capabilities, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026, [Author Names], 2 April 2026.(2) Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Agentic AI Maturity Roadmap, 8 August 2025.(3) Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Customer Trust Is a Critical Barrier to Agentic AI Adoption, 2 June 2025.Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About XMProXMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations — on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

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