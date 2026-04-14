New Book 'Everybody Wins' Introduces a Leadership Blueprint for Turning AI Ambition into Measurable Business Value

"Everybody Wins: The Business Leader’s Mission Possible Guide to AI Success," by Matt Domo, published by Entrepreneur Books is now available Entrepreneur Books, publisher of “Everybody Wins” by Matt Domo. Matt Domo, author of "Everybody Wins: The Business Leader’s Mission Possible Guide to AI Success."

Matt Domo’s "Everybody Wins" offers a practical leadership blueprint for turning digital vision and AI investment into measurable business value.

The companies that are winning in this environment are those that treat transformation as a continuous capability.” — Matt Domo, author of "Everybody Wins"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology builder, AWS co-founder, and executive strategist Matt Domo delivers a clear-eyed perspective on leadership in the age of artificial intelligence in his new book, " Everybody Wins: The Business Leader’s Mission Possible Guide To AI Success ." Published by Entrepreneur Books, the book will be available at major retailers nationwide beginning April 14, 2026.Ahead of its release, "Everybody Wins" repeatedly reached #1 Amazon bestseller status across multiple categories, signaling strong early demand among business leaders navigating AI transformation.Drawing on decades of experience building large-scale digital systems at Microsoft and helping launch Amazon Web Services’ Database Division, Domo offers an inside look at why so many AI and digital transformation initiatives stall before delivering real business impact. In "Everybody Wins," he argues that the problem is rarely the technology itself. More often, organizations struggle to translate digital vision into clear strategy, leadership alignment, and measurable financial outcomes.Domo introduces a new operating system for how businesses run in the age of AI. A practical, step-by-step playbook that shows leaders how to move beyond pilots, align their organizations, and build systems that deliver measurable business value at scale.Domo reframes AI success as a leadership discipline. He combines lessons from hyperscale cloud infrastructure, enterprise transformation, and high-stakes government environments to show how leaders can build organizations that create real value from AI and digital investment.“There is a profound opportunity available right now for leaders who choose to engage with it,” Domo writes. “The companies that are winning are those that treat transformation as a continuous capability. They create cultures where experimentation is rewarded, data informs direction, and people feel trusted to move with speed and autonomy. These are achievable practices that begin with behaviors modeled at the top.”"Everybody Wins" focuses on what leaders can do now to align their organizations, simplify complexity, and convert digital ambition into measurable business value and long-term competitive advantage.Matt Domo, author of "Everybody Wins: The Business Leader’s Mission Possible Guide To AI Success," is an enterprise AI advisor and global keynote speaker who helps leaders turn digital vision into clear strategy, alignment, and measurable business outcomes. As Founding GM of the AWS Database Division, he built the team and launched the first cloud-native database services, helping define the modern Database-as-a-Service category. He later led engineering for SQL Server Enterprise at Microsoft and contributed to the development of the first open-source cloud at Rackspace. His work has supported organizations including the United Nations, Verizon, HP, Southern Methodist University, and the U.S. Space Force. He has been recognized by MSN as a Top AI Leader to Follow and by USA Today as a Top Visionary Entrepreneur.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly-crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

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