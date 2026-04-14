Cyberhawk: Rise of Heroes Launches a High-Tech Superhero Universe Rooted in Real-World Heroism
A gripping new science fiction novel blends emergency services, advanced technology, and modern heroism.
Set in the Pacific Northwest, Cyberhawk: Rise of Heroes follows Robert Justice, a former fire captain recruited to lead an elite emergency response team known as Cyberhawk. What begins as an opportunity to serve at a higher level quickly escalates into a complex mission involving advanced technology, military entanglements, and a powerful unseen force.
Blending elements of science fiction, modern knighthood, and real-world emergency service dynamics, the novel creates a grounded yet expansive universe that explores what it truly means to be a hero in today’s world.
“Cyberhawk is about the evolution of heroism,” said Winkler. “It takes the courage we see in everyday first responders and asks—what happens when they’re given the tools to change the world?”
The novel is part of a growing Cyberhawk universe, expanding on earlier storytelling that explores the origins of the team and its visionary founder. With Rise of Heroes, readers are invited into the next chapter—a fully realised narrative filled with action, suspense, and emotional depth.
William Sikkens
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