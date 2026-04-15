‘Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course’ Now Available on Udemy
Elevate your practice growth with the Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles. Learn the high-level strategy and frameworks to create in-house video content to reach qualified patients.
The course shows dental professionals how to create effective Instagram Reels and YouTube videos using only their smartphone.
The "Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles" teaches dentists and dental practice owners how to create authentic, effective short videos for Instagram and YouTube using only a smartphone. The course was developed specifically for busy clinicians who want to attract more patients through social media without relying on expensive agencies or complex production.
“Many dentists know social media videos can help grow their practices, but most don’t know where to start or how to make content that actually feels authentic to their office,” said Breton Buckley, a former MBA marketing adjunct instructor and technology CEO. “This course breaks everything down into simple, step-by-step modules so dentists can go from zero to posting their first effective Reel quickly.”
The program covers key topics including:
- Identifying ideal patient avatars
- Creating dental-specific video content
- Shooting and editing with low-cost tools
- Building landing pages to convert views into appointments
- Developing a sustainable posting schedule that fits a clinical practice
The course features 15 compact modules with downloadable worksheets, a video topic library, an avatar library, and practical templates designed exclusively for dental professionals.
Dentists and practice owners interested in learning how to leverage social media video marketing can explore the course on Udemy. For more information about the course, visit: https://www.udemy.com/course/ultimate-dental-office-social-media-video-course/
About Breton Buckley Marketing LLC
Breton Buckley Marketing LLC delivers specialized online training for dental professionals to master digital patient acquisition through its Buckley Dental Marketing Academy program. Founded by Breton Buckley — a former MBA marketing adjunct instructor and tech CEO who currently consults for dental clients — the firm provides actionable, results-driven strategies that leverage MBA marketing principles with dental-industry-specific insights. It is a full-service marketing agency in San Diego, Calif. Learn more at https://bretonbuckley.com/buckley-dental-marketing-academy-page.
Breton Buckley
Breton Buckley Marketing LLC
+1 619-520-1010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: Title Sequence
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.