‘Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course’ Now Available on Udemy

Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles. How to win patients with Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. Title slide shows logos for Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, and a professional, smiling male dentist next to a happy female

Elevate your practice growth with the Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles. Learn the high-level strategy and frameworks to create in-house video content to reach qualified patients.

Logo for Buckley Dental Marketing Academy with a blue square with white words stacked vertically

Buckley Dental Marketing Academy by Breton Buckley Marketing LLC

Logo of Breton Buckley Marketing LLC with the name Breton Buckley Marketing in red on an orange, square field with the words stacked vertically.

Breton Buckley Marketing LLC

The course shows dental professionals how to create effective Instagram Reels and YouTube videos using only their smartphone.

Many dentists know social media videos can help grow their practices, but most don’t know where to start...”
— Breton Buckley, CEO, Breton Buckley Marketing LLC
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breton Buckley Marketing LLC today announced that its practical training program for dental professionals is now available on Udemy, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms.

The "Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles" teaches dentists and dental practice owners how to create authentic, effective short videos for Instagram and YouTube using only a smartphone. The course was developed specifically for busy clinicians who want to attract more patients through social media without relying on expensive agencies or complex production.

“Many dentists know social media videos can help grow their practices, but most don’t know where to start or how to make content that actually feels authentic to their office,” said Breton Buckley, a former MBA marketing adjunct instructor and technology CEO. “This course breaks everything down into simple, step-by-step modules so dentists can go from zero to posting their first effective Reel quickly.”

The program covers key topics including:

- Identifying ideal patient avatars
- Creating dental-specific video content
- Shooting and editing with low-cost tools
- Building landing pages to convert views into appointments
- Developing a sustainable posting schedule that fits a clinical practice

The course features 15 compact modules with downloadable worksheets, a video topic library, an avatar library, and practical templates designed exclusively for dental professionals.

Dentists and practice owners interested in learning how to leverage social media video marketing can explore the course on Udemy. For more information about the course, visit: https://www.udemy.com/course/ultimate-dental-office-social-media-video-course/

About Breton Buckley Marketing LLC

Breton Buckley Marketing LLC delivers specialized online training for dental professionals to master digital patient acquisition through its Buckley Dental Marketing Academy program. Founded by Breton Buckley — a former MBA marketing adjunct instructor and tech CEO who currently consults for dental clients — the firm provides actionable, results-driven strategies that leverage MBA marketing principles with dental-industry-specific insights. It is a full-service marketing agency in San Diego, Calif. Learn more at https://bretonbuckley.com/buckley-dental-marketing-academy-page.

Breton Buckley
Breton Buckley Marketing LLC
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Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: Title Sequence

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Breton Buckley
Breton Buckley Marketing LLC
+1 619-520-1010
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BRETON BUCKLEY MARKETING LLC

SAN DIEGO, California,
United States
+1 619-520-1010
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Breton Buckley Marketing LLC is a full-service social media marketing agency specializing in both small business and dental office marketing. Breton Buckley is the founder of the Buckley Dental Marketing Academy Program and the creator of the "Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles." Breton is a former technology CEO and MBA Marketing adjunct instructor with 20 years of experience in marketing, leadership, technology and business development. He has taught MBA Marketing and undergraduate Advertising, Marketing and Political Philosophy. His educational background includes a Master of Arts from Boston College, a Certificate in International Business from the University of Copenhagen, and a BS in Business Administration with a Major in Marketing Management from Cal Poly Pomona. Breton served as CEO of OpenSynergy, Inc., a subsidiary of Panasonic, for more than seven years where he led the Bluetooth software business to become the global leader in Bluetooth software for the automotive industry. In his 20-year software licensing career, his major customers included the leading Fortune 500 smartphone, electronics and semiconductor companies globally. Prior to that he was a Global Sales Manager at SAP where he led the North America sales team and multiple international distributors to become dominant in their respective markets.

https://bretonbuckley.com/about-page/

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