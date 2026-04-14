Mechasys and CSC ROBO Unveil the Future of Automated Drilling with XR Projector

XRProjector and CSCRobo: Automated Anchor Drilling on Ceiling with Laser Projection XR Projector by Mechasys with Layout Cloud and Layout Field apps

A strategic integration of Mechasys XR Projector technology and CSC ROBO autonomous robotics redefines job site precision and efficiency.

By projecting the plan directly onto the work surface, we’re providing the 'eyes' for the next generation of autonomous tools. It makes the work faster, more accurate, and accessible.” — William St-Pierre

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechasys, manufacturer of the XR Projector, is showcasing a transformative way to look at job site automation. In a new Proof of Concept (POC) supported on-site by YSF, the XR Projector has been integrated with CSC ROBO’s drilling technology to prove that high-precision layout and autonomous robotics are a perfect match.

Breaking the Dependency on Traditional Layout

Traditionally, achieving millimeter accuracy in drilling required extensive surveyor marking. Mechasys’ "Projected Reality" eliminates this dependency by projecting multiple anchor points simultaneously across floors or ceilings with precise accuracy. This breakthrough not only replaces surveyor effort but also streamlines automation, driving efficiency. It is a perfect match when the Mechasys XR Projector and drilling robot are used together, enabling seamless integration and delivering flawless installation with unmatched precision.

The Power of Computer Vision

The real magic happens through the integration with CSC ROBO's AI Recognition. The robot is now able to "see" the crosshair anchor projections from the XR Projector. Once the vision system detects a point, the robot automatically navigates to the location and begins drilling—requiring zero manual intervention. "We wanted to show the industry what is possible when you combine the simplest way to be right with the latest in robotics," says William St-Pierre, CEO of Mechasys. "By projecting the plan directly onto the work surface, we’re providing the 'eyes' for the next generation of autonomous tools. It makes the work faster, more accurate, and accessible for the team on the ground."

Proven Scale, New Possibilities

CSC ROBO already has a global footprint with Proven Scale, New Possibilities — CSC ROBO already has a global footprint with its robotic drilling solution. This successful POC demonstrates how these existing users can further supercharge their productivity by adding XR Projector technology to their workflow.

Watch the Future in Action

To see the speed of this integrated solution, a 4x speed version of the POC (reducing the demonstration to just 2 minutes) has been released. View the video here: https://youtube.com/shorts/7yix0wsa3Tw

Following the success of this demonstration, Mechasys and CSC ROBO are looking forward to showcasing these results through upcoming joint marketing efforts to highlight how "Projected Reality" is redefining the automated job site.

Mechasys | XR Projector Meets Robotics: Automated Drilling with CSC Robotics ⚡️

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.