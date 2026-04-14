PtEverywhere Announces Integrated Purchasing Agreement with Superior Medical Equipment (SME)

New purchasing agreement will bring big-clinic wholesale pricing to independent practices

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PtEverywhere, the leading practice management platform for cash-pay and hybrid physical therapy clinics, today announced an Integrated Purchasing Agreement with Superior Medical Equipment (SME, Inc. USA), enabling PtEverywhere customers to access preferred pricing on a wide range of clinic equipment and supplies through a streamlined purchasing experience.Through this agreement, independent practices gain purchasing advantages typically reserved for much larger clinic groups, helping clinics protect margins, plan growth with greater confidence, and reduce the operational drag of sourcing across multiple vendors. Clinics will also benefit from a robust catalog of over 350,000 physical therapy- and rehab-focused products, backed by a team with decades of experience helping PT practices select the right equipment and supplies for their needs.PtEverywhere selected SME as a partner because of its longstanding focus on physical therapy and rehabilitation and its reputation for helping clinics source the right products, not just fulfill orders. With PT-specific breadth and a consultative support team, SME helps practices make smarter purchasing decisions as they launch, expand, and standardize operations.PtEverywhere customers are now able to use single sign-on (SSO) to access the SME portal directly from PtEverywhere, making it easier to browse products, place orders, and manage purchasing without the friction of separate accounts or additional login workflows.The agreement also expands PtEverywhere’s broader clinic-ops ecosystem, bringing more of the business side of running a practice into one connected experience. For smaller clinics especially, PtEverywhere is building toward a “PT Clinic in a Box”: the operational foundation clinics need to launch, run, and grow efficiently, while staying focused on delivering great care.“We’re incredibly selective about who we partner with, and SME is exactly the kind of best-in-class organization we want in our ecosystem,” said Andrew Shofner, Chief Executive Officer at PtEverywhere. “This gives smaller clinics the purchasing power of much larger groups: unbelievable pricing, the right PT-specific products, and a team that knows how to help clinics choose what fits. Our software already saves clinicians time and improves their patient experience, but now we can also provide our customers with tangible cost savings on equipment and supplies.”Smarter Purchasing for Modern Clinics- Big-clinic purchasing power for independent practices – Access to pricing advantages typically associated with large clinic groups.- Preferred pricing for budget confidence – More predictable costs help clinics forecast, manage cash flow, and invest in growth with fewer surprises.- A deep catalog of PT-specific products – Source equipment and supplies designed for physical therapy and rehabilitation needs.- Decades of experience supporting PTs – Get help finding the right products, whether it’s for opening a clinic, upgrading equipment, or expanding locations.- Less admin, fewer vendor headaches – Reduce vendor sourcing and quote cycles so staff can spend less time on purchasing logistics.- Faster clinic launch and expansion – Outfit new clinics and add service lines more quickly with a streamlined purchasing path for major equipment and everyday essentials.- Simplified access via SSO – Jump into the SME portal directly from PtEverywhere without managing extra credentials.The SME purchasing program is now available to PtEverywhere customers. Clinics can access SME via single sign-on (SSO) from within PtEverywhere and place orders through the SME portal.About PtEverywherePtEverywhere is the leading practice management platform for cash-pay and hybrid physical therapy clinics. Built for modern practices , PtEverywhere combines scheduling, documentation, billing, and patient engagement tools to help clinics operate efficiently, deliver exceptional care, and grow profitably.About Superior Medical Equipment (SME, Inc. USA)Superior Medical Equipment (SME, Inc. USA)is a leading supplier of rehabilitation and physical therapy equipment and clinical supplies, serving practices across the United States. With access to more than 350,000 products from over 1,200 manufacturers, SME provides clinics with a comprehensive source of equipment, tools, and supplies to support high-quality patient care. The company is deeply committed to supporting independent physical therapy practices, helping clinic owners access the resources, expertise, and purchasing efficiencies they need to operate and grow successfully.Guided by a culture rooted in servant leadership, SME is dedicated to putting clients first and strengthening the profession it serves. In addition to supporting clinics nationwide, SME proudly contributes to the advancement of the field through its ongoing support of the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research, helping fund research that advances evidence-based care and the future of physical therapy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.