DeepSeq.AI Announces Presentation at SynBioBeta Conference on May 5, 2026

Transforming AI-Based Protein Drug Discovery Using HyperScaled Data

DeepSeq.AI is driving a paradigm shift from "Structure-First" to "Function-First" by training protein language models on billions to trillions of experimental protein interactions ...” — Andrew Chang, Co-Founder and CEO

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeepSeq.AI, Inc. (DeepSeq), a privately held biotech company transforming AI-based protein drug discovery using hyperscaled data, announced today that Andrew Chang, DeepSeq's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the SynBioBeta conference (the world's premier AIxBIO conference) on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.During the session, Mr. Chang will give a spotlight talk on the conference's main stage titled "Decoding the Grammar of Protein-Protein Interactions: A Function-First Paradigm Shift"."While the industry has seen massive AI breakthroughs lately, predicting actual biologics affinity and immunogenicity remains the industry's greatest challenge," noted Mr Chang, further remarking that "DeepSeq.AI is driving a paradigm shift from "Structure-First" to "Function-First" by training protein language models on billions to trillions of experimental protein interactions in a single experiment. This enables high-fidelity mapping of biologics against a broad spectrum of critical antigens, including viruses, human immune receptors, and the entire human proteome. Such scale is critical for designing broad-spectrum biologics that remain safe and effective."Registration Details:Interested participants can register for the in-person or virtual event using the conference registration link provided by SynBioBeta:Event and Location: SynBioBeta Conference, San Jose Convention Center (San Jose, California)Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026Time: 10:55 am Pacific TimeAbout DeepSeqDeepSeq is a leading protein drug discovery startup, seeking to transform AI-based protein drug discovery using hyperscaled data. Backed by Illumina Ventures, Zaka Ventures and prominent biotech entrepreneur family offices, together with leading accelerators Merck Digital Sciences Studio (DSS), Stanford StartX and Berkeley SkyDeck, DeepSeq also has received grant awards from DARPA and NSF. DeepSeq’s commercially available platform is already used by many big pharma customers and the company furthermore has been recognized with the 2025 Astellas Future Innovators award and the 2024 MBC Biolabs/ONO “Golden Ticket” award. For more information, visit www.deepseq.ai

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