HIVEX Network’s Strategic Cooperation with FISC and E.SUN Bank Enables PayPay Payments Across TWQR Merchants in Taiwan

The HIVEX®️ Network is a blockchain-based international mobile payment solution designed to enable interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks.

This cooperation highlights the ability of the HIVEX Network to make interoperability into real payment utility.” — Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBCASoft announces a strategic cooperation with Taiwan’s Financial Information Service Co. (FISC), the owner and operator of the TWQR network, and E.SUN Commercial Bank, to enable Japan’s PayPay users to make purchases at TWQR merchants across Taiwan starting at the end of April 2026.

Through this cooperation, the HIVEX®️ Network will make PayPay’s user-side ecosystem interoperable with TWQR’s merchant-side ecosystem, enabling PayPay users to make QR-code transactions at TWQR merchants in Taiwan in both Merchant-Presented Mode (MPM) and Consumer-Presented Mode (CPM). This marks a significant step forward in the HIVEX Network’s mission to expand and enable global payment interoperability.

The HIVEX Network serves as the network-to-network interoperability framework for this cooperation. Operating under a federated model, the HIVEX Network enables distinct payment ecosystems to interoperate at the network level while allowing each participating network to maintain its own governance, compliance responsibilities, and existing network obligations. This creates a practical and scalable model for cross-ecosystem payments without requiring participants to conform to a single centralized operating structure.

For PayPay users, the cooperation is designed to deliver a more seamless payment experience in Taiwan by allowing them to pay with the PayPay app they already use at home, without the need to download a new app or adopt a new payment flow. Users also benefit from greater convenience at the point-of-sale, real-time FX visibility, and a secure payment experience when transacting across ecosystems.

For FISC and TWQR merchants, the cooperation expands access to visitor-spending from one of Japan’s leading mobile payment ecosystems that has 73 million users. TWQR serves as Taiwan’s common QR payment infrastructure, integrating different proprietary QR code standards into a unified acceptance framework that creates the largest QR merchant network in Taiwan. Through the HIVEX Network, TWQR merchants can accept mobile wallet payments from inbound travelers without deploying a separate acceptance model for each incoming wallet, and benefit from streamlined acceptance, efficient fee economics, and reduced payment friction at checkout.

For E.SUN Bank, it serves as a critical layer of the settlement framework for compliance and scalability, facilitating the settlement required to operationalize cross-ecosystem transactions in Taiwan. Jointly with the HIVEX Network’s network-to-network federated framework, this cooperation serves as the innovative model for future inbound and outbound expansion with TWQR.

Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft, said:

“This cooperation highlights the ability of the HIVEX Network to make interoperability into real payment utility. By connecting PayPay’s large user ecosystem with TWQR’s unified merchant acceptance network in Taiwan, we are creating a more convenient payment experience for inbound users and opening new sales transaction opportunities for merchants across Taiwan.”

About TBCASoft

TBCASoft is a fintech innovation company headquartered in Silicon Valley, dedicated to advancing next-generation payment infrastructure. Its flagship platform, the HIVEX Network, and its QR Bridging®️ technology are international mobile payment solutions designed to enable interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks.

About the HIVEX Network

The HIVEX Network is a network-to-network interoperability framework operating under a federated model, designed to make payment ecosystems interoperable at the network level while allowing participants to maintain their own governance, compliance structures, and commercial relationships.

About FISC / TWQR

Financial Information Service Co. (FISC) is the owner and operator of the TWQR network, Taiwan’s common QR payment infrastructure. TWQR integrates multiple QR payment schemes into a unified merchant acceptance framework to support interoperable QR payments across Taiwan.

About E.SUN Commercial Bank

E.SUN Commercial Bank is a leading financial institution in Taiwan providing a broad range of banking and financial services. In this cooperation, E.SUN Bank serves as the settlement bank partner facilitating the settlement framework for cross-ecosystem payment transactions.

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