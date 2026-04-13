Northern Virginia Family Services Adds PlanetBids to Streamline Full Procurement Lifecycle & Strengthen Community Impact

PlanetBids will help NVFS with complex and everyday purchasing, including solicitation creation, vendor sourcing, contract award, and closeout.

PlanetBids will help us reimagine procurement as a strategic advantage rather than an administrative burden.” — Clifford Yee, Executive VP & CFO, Northern Virginia Family Services

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Virginia Family Services (NVFS), a nonprofit focused on supporting families and individuals move from crisis to stability across the region, has partnered with PlanetBids to modernize and unify its procurement process from start to finish. With a commitment to transparency, accountability, and ease of use, NVFS has adopted PlanetBids’ full procurement suite to simplify operations and ensure procurement supports the organization’s mission at every level.PlanetBids will support NVFS across every stage of the procurement lifecycle, starting with solicitation creation and vendor sourcing and ending with contract award and closeout. The solution will enhance their ability to manage both complex and everyday purchasing needs, including capital acquisitions, grant-funded service evaluations, and emergency facility repairs.Key Procurement Challenges Addressed:Large and Complex Projects – Whether purchasing a 32-passenger school bus or evaluating a $125K federal grant-funded trauma program, NVFS now has the tools to run competitive, compliant procurement events with full documentation for federal reporting.Small and Rapid-Fire Purchases – When issuing quick quote requests under $10,000, NVFS can now streamline small purchases with less friction, ensuring vendors only need to create accounts once selected.Emergency Response – PlanetBids’ Emergency Operations Management functionality helps NVFS respond to urgent needs and repairs with pre-planned protocols and real-time visibility.Vendor & Contract Management – NVFS gains centralized control of vendor records, W9s, and certificates of insurance (COIs), as well as automated reminders for renewals and deadlines through PlanetBids’ contract and document management tools.Full Audit-Ready Procurement – Built-in document and bid tracking, approvals, and evaluation tools ensure NVFS is prepared for audits by grantors, internal teams, or federal funders at any time.Rather than purchase features piecemeal, NVFS has implemented the full PlanetBids suite, including tools for vendor and contract management, solicitation creation, emergency operations, bid evaluation, and document creation. Together, these modules form a complete ecosystem designed to:- Promote competitive, transparent sourcing- Simplify staff and vendor participation- Reduce risk and documentation errors- Build a digital, repeatable process across departments"We’re proud to work with a mission-driven organization like NVFS," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "They serve thousands of individuals across Northern Virginia with compassion and care. Our role is to ensure their internal systems – like procurement – match the excellence of their public service.""PlanetBids will help us reimagine procurement as a strategic advantage rather than an administrative burden," said Clifford Yee, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Northern Virginia Family Services. "From major purchases to rapid-response needs, this platform gives us the tools to serve our mission better, with full transparency and efficiency."Vendors wanting to register with NVFS or see open bidding opportunities can visit their PlanetBids portal About Northern Virginia Family Services (NVFS)For more than 100 years, Northern Virginia Family Services (NVFS) has provided the breadth and depth of services needed to help individuals and families thrive at every stage of life. From housing and health care to workforce development and early childhood education, NVFS delivers the essential building blocks of financial, emotional, and physical well-being. Each year, NVFS empowers more than 40,000 of our neighbors to achieve their goals -- strengthening families, fostering resilience, and building a connected community for generations to come. Learn more at nvfs.org About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for solicitation and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. For more information, visit planetbids.com

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