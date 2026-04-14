Clean Label Project Brings Shelf-Level Transparency to Target's Baby and Infant Formula Aisles

New in-store signage and QR codes help parents find products independently tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and other contaminants

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Label Project , a nonprofit organization dedicated to transparency in consumer product labeling, announces today that Target is spotlighting Clean Label Project certified products in the baby and infant formula sections of its stores nationwide.The initiative places Clean Label Project branded displays — bearing the message “toward a safer, cleaner future” — directly at the shelf in the infant formula and baby product aisles. Shoppers can scan an embedded QR code to instantly access a list of Clean Label Project certified brands and products, empowering them to make science-backed purchasing decisions at the point of sale.“Parents and caregivers shopping for infant formula and baby products deserve to know exactly what’s in the products they’re buying,” said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. “We’re grateful to Target for making transparency a priority at the shelf. Bringing Clean Label Project certification directly into the baby aisle means that families can easily find products that have been held to a higher standard of safety and purity.”The in-store displays are now live in Target locations nationwide.About Clean Label ProjectClean Label Project is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting transparency in consumer product labeling and holding manufacturers accountable through independent testing for environmental and industrial contaminants. The organization's mission is to uncover hidden risks associated with environmental contaminants and toxins found in everyday products, with the guiding principle that reducing contaminants is critical to safeguarding long-term health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.