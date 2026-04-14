Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group Earns Back-to-Back Gold from Voted Charlotte's Best

Charlotte NC Lawyers Group Voted Gold two years in a row for Personal Injury Law Group. Steve Hayes, J.D., founding attorney of Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group, back-to-back Gold Best Personal Injury Law Firm 2024 and 2025 by Voted Charlotte's Best Cameron Bauer, Esq., Associate Attorney at Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group, NC Bar No. 63306, personal injury and workers compensation lawyer Charlotte NC

Founding attorney Steve Hayes and associate Cameron Bauer recognized as Charlotte's back-to-back Gold Best Personal Injury Law Firm for 2024 and 2025.

This recognition belongs to every client who trusted us with their case and every member of our team who works to earn that trust every day.” — Steve Hayes, J.D., Founder — Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group has been awarded the Gold designation from Voted Charlotte's Best for the second consecutive year, earning the recognition in 2024 and again in 2025. The award reflects sustained consumer recognition across the firm's core personal injury practice areas serving Mecklenburg County and the greater Charlotte metropolitan region.The Voted Charlotte's Best program recognizes businesses that receive the highest volume of community votes across categories judged by Charlotte-area consumers. A back-to-back Gold distinction in the personal injury law category places Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group among a select group of Charlotte businesses to earn the recognition in consecutive award cycles. The firm's full award profile is available at Voted Charlotte's Best.Steve Hayes: 33+ Years of Charlotte Personal Injury RepresentationFounding and managing attorney Steve Hayes established Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group in 1991, building the firm over more than three decades into one of Charlotte's most recognized personal injury practices. Hayes is licensed in North Carolina (Bar No. 18224) and South Carolina and has represented injured clients across the full range of personal injury claims including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle and e-bike accidents, pedestrian injuries, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and mass tort litigation."This recognition belongs to every client who trusted us with their case and every member of our team who works to earn that trust every day," said Hayes. "Thirty-three years of practice in Charlotte has taught me that the work is never finished. We are constantly building, expanding our knowledge, and improving the resources we bring to injured clients across Mecklenburg County."The firm operates across the Charlotte metropolitan area, providing injury victims in Uptown Charlotte, South Charlotte, University City, Steele Creek, and North Charlotte with accessible legal representation on a contingency fee basis, with no attorney fee unless compensation is recovered.Cameron Bauer Joins as Associate AttorneyAssociate attorney Cameron Bauer (NC Bar No. 63306) has joined the firm, working alongside Hayes across the full range of personal injury and workers' compensation matters. Bauer brings additional capacity to the firm's growing caseload in areas including motor vehicle accidents, e-bike and electric scooter accidents, government vehicle claims, workers' compensation occupational disease claims, and product liability cases."Cameron's addition to the firm expands what we are able to offer clients who come to us after serious injuries," said Hayes. "His focus on emerging areas of personal injury law — including electric vehicle accidents, micro-mobility crashes, and occupational disease claims — reflects where the Charlotte injury market is heading."Practice Areas Serving Charlotte and Mecklenburg CountyCharlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group represents injured clients as Charlotte car accident lawyers across car accident, truck accident, motorcycle accident, pedestrian accident, bicycle accident, e-bike accident, and electric scooter accident claims. The firm also handles road defect and government vehicle accident claims, birth injury, medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, insurance bad faith, and wrongful death litigation.The firm's workers' compensation practice covers construction injuries, warehouse and factory injuries, occupational disease claims including occupational cancer, respiratory disease, hearing loss, and repetitive stress injuries, as well as denied workers' compensation claim representation before the North Carolina Industrial Commission.As personal injury attorneys in Charlotte , Hayes and Bauer represent clients on a contingency fee basis across all practice areas, with no upfront cost and no attorney fee unless compensation is recovered.About Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers GroupCharlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group was founded in 1991 by attorney Steve Hayes and serves injured clients across Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the surrounding region. The firm handles car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, e-bike and electric scooter accidents, workers' compensation, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and mass tort claims. All cases are handled on a contingency fee basis.Steve Hayes, NC Bar No. 18224 | Cameron Bauer, NC Bar No. 63306Educational content only. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Contact:Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group7421 Carmel Executive Park Drive, Suite 212Charlotte, NC 28226(980) 239-2275info@charlottenccaraccidentlawyers.com

Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group — Back-to-Back Gold Best Personal Injury Law Firm

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