Based Trading Cards Releases Most Ambitious Collection Yet With Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4: The Simulation

Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4 - The Simulation The Simulation Hobby Box (Based Trading Cards) The Experience Box by Based Trading Cards Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4 - The Simulation Based Trading Cards

Premium trading card collection features innovative designs, verifiable scarcity, and a $69,000 Golden Key grand prize, with hobby boxes now shipping worldwide

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based Trading Cards has announced that Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4: The Simulation is now available, with Hobby Boxes available and shipping now through the Based Trading Cards web store and over at Dave and Adam’s Card World. The latest release from the California based premium art collective marks its most ambitious collection to date, combining immersive design, premium craftsmanship, and fully transparent scarcity in a hobby box built to stand apart from conventional trading card products.

Limited to just 21,000 packs across 875 boxes worldwide, The Simulation introduces a range of innovations designed to elevate the collector experience, including frameless chase cards, thermal interactive ink, glow in the dark imagery, hidden easter eggs, and light bending foil packaging that creates a striking glitch style visual effect. The release also features The Block Reward, five legendary one of one cards redeemable for the original hand painted artwork used to create them, each paired with a one of one Certificate of Authenticity.

Collectors can also chase the Golden Key Experience, anchored by a One of One Golden Key Card redeemable for a custom 2021 BASED Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody valued at $69,000. The Golden Key Experience Box, limited to 420 units worldwide, is designed as a premium ritual and includes collector tools, exclusive artifacts, and a handcrafted reveal experience that transforms the opening into an event. With fully disclosed print runs and a commitment to verifiable scarcity, Based Trading Cards continues to position itself at the intersection of collectible art, storytelling, and cultural commentary.

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“Series 4 is our physical mission to reclaim focus and sovereignty,” said Alladan Flinn, founder of Based Trading Cards. “In a world overwhelmed by noise, distraction, and digital overload, The Simulation is about bringing people back to something real, tactile, and memorable.”

Widely regarded by collectors as the Lamborghini and “The Art” of trading cards, Based Trading Cards continues to push the hobby forward through proof of passion, immersive design, and a collector first approach. Hobby Boxes for Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4: The Simulation are available now at Based Trading Cards and Dave and Adam’s Card World online.

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