No Ifs, Ands or Butts: USA Hemorrhoid Centers Vlog Follows Podcaster Scott Benner’s Journey to Relief

Juicebox Podcaster ends his 25-year struggle with hemorrhoids in a new series with USA Hemorrhoid Centers, highlighting the non-surgical HAE procedure.

We want to educate the public on HAE—a sophisticated, image-guided treatment that cures internal hemorrhoids without the need for an operating room or a lengthy recovery period.” — Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Hemorrhoid Centers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Hemorrhoid Centers announces the premiere of a new documentary-style video series, “No Ifs, Ands or Butts: The Reality of Hemorrhoids,” featuring healthcare podcaster and author Scott Benner. Premiering Wednesday, April 15, on YouTube, the series offers a transparent and clinical look at Benner’s personal battle with chronic hemorrhoids and his journey for a long-term solution.

Benner, known for the Juicebox Podcast, is sharing his journey to address the significant stigma surrounding a condition that affects up to 80% of the population. For Benner, the 25-year struggle wasn't just physical; it was an emotional burden characterized by the "suffering in silence" that many patients experience.

“I think the problem is that hemorrhoids sound silly, so people don’t talk about them,” said Benner. “But there is nothing funny about a condition that negatively impacts your life for two decades. I spent years doing all the things they tell you to do, from salves, creams, and spitz baths to making significant dietary changes, exercising, and losing weight; but nothing worked.”

The debut episode, "The Breaking Point," explores the complex "stress factor" of living with hemorrhoids—where the anxiety of a potential flare-up can trigger uncontrollable bleeding lasting for hours. Benner describes the fear of not knowing exactly what is happening to your body and the social discomfort that keeps people from seeking help until symptoms become life-altering.

In one of the episode's most revealing moments, Benner recalls the psychological toll of the disease: “I once called my wife from a hotel room and I said, 'Hey, if they find me dead in here in a pool of blood, I promise it was just my hemorrhoids.’”

For Benner, the decision to come forward was driven by a lack of public conversation regarding effective treatments. The series follows the impact of hemorrhoids on his life, including undergoing hemorrhoid artery embolization (HAE), a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure.

Founder and CEO of USA Hemorrhoid Centers, Yan Katsnelson, M.D., emphasizes that patient fear is often the biggest barrier to relief. "Many patients suffer needlessly for years because they fear the recovery associated with other hemorrhoid treatments," Dr. Katsnelson noted. "We want to educate the public on HAE—a sophisticated, image-guided treatment that cures internal hemorrhoids without the need for an operating room or a lengthy recovery period."

USA Hemorrhoid Centers is a leading provider of HAE, an FDA-approved procedure performed by highly skilled interventional radiologists. Unlike traditional surgical options, HAE is a minimally invasive, image-guided procedure that addresses internal hemorrhoids at their source by strategically reducing blood flow to the affected area. A catheter is guided through a small puncture in the wrist or groin to the targeted arteries, and minuscule microspheres are used to block blood flow, shrinking the hemorrhoids and relieving symptoms. The procedure typically takes one to two hours, with same-day discharge and a quick recovery.

Watch the premiere episode of Scott’s Story here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQRER3EyJbU

To learn more about HAE and advanced treatment options, visit www.usahemorrhoidcenters.com.

About USA Hemorrhoid Centers

USA Hemorrhoid Centers, a member of the USA Clinics Group, provides comprehensive, minimally invasive treatment for hemorrhoidal disease. Through its national network, the organization focuses on patient-centered care and medical advancements like Hemorrhoidal Artery Embolization (HAE), helping patients return to their lives without the burden of chronic pain.

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