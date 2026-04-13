TinySuperheroes Partners with Greater Baltimore Medical Center for 11th Annual 'Walk A Mile in Their Shoes' Event

Empowering children and families through compassion, community, and trauma-informed care.

At TinySuperheroes, we believe every child deserves to feel strong, seen, and celebrated, especially during life’s most challenging moments” — Erika Sinner

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinySuperheroes , a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering children facing illness, disability, and medical adversity, is proud to announce a new partnership with Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) in support of the 11th Annual Walk A Mile in Their Shoes event. Taking place on Friday, April 17, at 4:00 PM at GBMC’s South Chapman building, this powerful community event brings together hundreds of participants each year to stand in solidarity with and support critical, life-changing services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, and child abuse.TinySuperheroes empowers children through personalized Starter Kits that include a superhero cape, an official squad patch, and access to a supportive community. Children are invited to see themselves not as patients, but as powerful, capable heroes. With ongoing monthly missions and a growing network of families, TinySuperheroes helps build confidence, resilience, and a sense of belonging during some of life’s most challenging moments. Through this partnership with GBMC, TinySuperheroes will help raise awareness and funding to extend its mission to children and families connected to GBMC and the Walk A Mile in Their Shoes event. Donations generated through the event will support the delivery of TinySuperheroes Starter Kits to pediatric patients and help build courage, resilience, and confidence.“At TinySuperheroes, we believe every child deserves to feel strong, seen, and celebrated, especially during life’s most challenging moments,” said Erika Sinner, Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes. “Partnering with GBMC for Walk A Mile in Their Shoes allows us to extend that mission while standing alongside a team that is doing deeply important, lifesaving work for children and families in their community.”At the heart of this event is GBMC’s SAFE, Domestic Violence & Child Protection team, which provides trauma-informed care to victims of all ages in a confidential and non-judgmental environment, always at no cost to the patient. The team delivers comprehensive medical and forensic exams for individuals impacted by sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking.Beyond emergency response, GBMC’s team also leads community education initiatives to help individuals recognize the signs of abuse, promote safety, and prevent future harm. They recently became the first hospital in the nation to beformally recognized as a Community Education Partner with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC),Walk a Mile in Their Shoes plays a critical role in sustaining these services, raising both awareness and essential funding to ensure survivors receive the care and support they deserve."Every survivor who walks through our doors deserves compassionate, expert care, and our SAFE, Domestic Violence & Child Protection team delivers that every day,” Paari Gopalakrishnan, MD, MBA, President and CEO of GBMC, said.“Partnering with TinySuperheroes for this year's Walk A Mile in Their Shoes allows us to bring that mission closer to the children in our community, showing them their bravery in these tough moments makes them superheroes." Together, TinySuperheroes and GBMC aim to create a powerful moment of connection, bringing a community together to stand with survivors while also reminding every child and family they are not alone and strength can be found even in the most difficult circumstances.About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers children facing illness, disability, and medical adversity by activating their inner superhero. Through personalized superhero capes, mission-based activities, and a supportive community, TinySuperheroes helps children build resilience, confidence, and a sense of belonging during some of life’s most challenging moments. To learn more, visit www.tinysuperheroes.com About Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC)Since its founding in 1965, GBMC has been known as an outstanding, independent community hospital, combining the best of community and university-level medicine. Its 275-bed acute and sub-acute care hospital in Towson handles more than 23,000 admissions and 52,000 emergency room visits annually. Through GBMC Health Partners, the health system operates 11 advanced primary care practices throughout the region, focused on preventive care and chronic disease management. GBMC is committed to providing culturally competent, high-quality care to every patient, every time, with healthequity as a guiding principle.

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