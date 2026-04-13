SMP Ink CDA Expands Scalp Micropigmentation Services Through Deluxe Barbershop Integration

hair density treatment example with SMP INK for a Male hair density treatment example with SMP INK David Kelman talking to a client about SMP Service

Scalp micropigmentation services expand in Coeur d’Alene through a barbershop-integrated model offering private treatment and consultation spaces.

This model allows for a more natural transition between traditional grooming and scalp micropigmentation while maintaining a private and professional client experience” — David Kelman

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMP Ink CDA has expanded its delivery of scalp micropigmentation (SMP) services in Coeur d’Alene through an integrated model operating alongside Deluxe Barbershop. The two businesses, while distinct entities, share a common ownership structure and facility, allowing for a combined approach to grooming and cosmetic scalp treatments.

The integration introduces a service environment where clients can access scalp micropigmentation within a barbershop setting, while maintaining a dedicated private space for consultations and treatment procedures. SMP Ink CDA operates a separate treatment area within the location to ensure privacy and a controlled environment for each appointment.

Scalp micropigmentation is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that applies specialized pigments to the scalp to replicate the appearance of natural hair follicles. The treatment is commonly used to address hair loss, thinning hair, and scalp scarring by enhancing the visual appearance of hair density. As awareness of SMP continues to grow, the service is being introduced to markets where it has historically had limited exposure, including North Idaho.

The combined barbershop and SMP model reflects a broader alignment between traditional grooming services and modern cosmetic solutions. Barbers, who routinely work with hairlines and scalp presentation, bring relevant experience to the overall client journey, while SMP practitioners provide specialized application techniques within a controlled treatment setting. This approach allows clients to explore both grooming and cosmetic options within a single location.

SMP Ink CDA operates as a local branch of SMP Ink USA and collaborates with brand founder Marvin Furrow. The affiliation supports the introduction of established techniques and training standards into the Coeur d’Alene market, contributing to the consistency and quality of services provided.

“This model allows for a more natural transition between traditional grooming and scalp micropigmentation,” said David Kelman, Owner of SMP Ink CDA. “By operating within a barbershop environment while maintaining a dedicated treatment space, the focus remains on providing a professional and comfortable experience for each client.”

Kelman, who previously served as a firefighter and paramedic, established SMP Ink CDA as part of a broader transition into service-based work centered on confidence and personal presentation. The integration with Deluxe Barbershop reflects an effort to create a familiar and accessible environment for individuals exploring hair loss solutions.

SMP Ink CDA serves clients throughout Coeur d’Alene, North Idaho, and the surrounding regions in Washington and Montana. The company continues to focus on education and awareness as scalp micropigmentation becomes more widely recognized as a cosmetic option for addressing hair loss.

About SMP Ink CDA

SMP Ink CDA is a scalp micropigmentation provider based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The company specializes in non-invasive cosmetic treatments designed to replicate the appearance of natural hair follicles for individuals experiencing hair loss, thinning hair, or scalp scarring. SMP Ink CDA operates as part of the SMP Ink USA network and serves clients throughout North Idaho, Washington, and Montana.

Before and After SMP Example

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