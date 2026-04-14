All Points North Redefines Behavioral Health on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Noah Nordheimer, CEO of APN on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Noah Nordheimer spotlights holistic approach to mental health, trauma & addiction care in an exclusive Bloomberg Television segment April 17, 2026

What sets All Points North apart is their commitment to treating the whole person—not just the symptoms. Their approach is thoughtful, innovative, and deeply human.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Points North (APN), a leading provider of comprehensive mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment titled “A New Path Forward in Behavioral Health,” CEO Noah Nordheimer discusses how APN is transforming care through an integrated, whole-person approach that blends clinical excellence, innovation, and compassion. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on April 17, 2026 at 8:30pm PST / 10:30pm CST.Founded in 2020, All Points North was born from Nordheimer’s personal journey through trauma, injury, and addiction—and his belief that behavioral healthcare needed to be more human, personalized, and effective. After building a successful, outcomes-driven treatment model with Concerted Care Group, Nordheimer expanded his vision with APN, creating a comprehensive continuum of care designed to meet individuals at every stage of their healing journey.Today, APN offers a fully integrated network of services, including residential and partial hospitalization programs, virtual therapy and intensive outpatient care through APN Virtual, advanced psychiatry and neurotechnology through Plus by APN, and medical detox and withdrawal management programs. With locations in Colorado and Texas, APN programs provide multiple entry points into care—ensuring that individuals receive the right level of support at the right time.A key focus of the segment is APN’s commitment to outcomes-driven care. According to the ACORN Collaborative, APN Lodge has ranked in the top 5% of behavioral health providers nationwide for client improvement outcomes since 2020. Additional performance metrics include a 4.6/5 client satisfaction score, a .6% readmission rate for extended IOP programs, and specialized care for professionals, athletes, veterans, and first responders.During the Inside Business Today interview, Nordheimer emphasizes the importance of breaking stigma around mental health and addiction. By normalizing these conversations and creating environments rooted in dignity, empathy, and personalization, APN empowers individuals to seek help and pursue lasting recovery.The segment also highlights APN’s innovative, integrated model of care—combining evidence-based clinical treatment with holistic therapies and advanced technologies. From ketamine-assisted therapy and deep TMS to virtual therapy platforms and personalized treatment pathways, APN is redefining what effective behavioral healthcare can look like in a modern world.“What sets All Points North apart is their commitment to treating the whole person—not just the symptoms,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their approach is thoughtful, innovative, and deeply human.”“We’re proud to feature All Points North on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Noah’s vision challenges the traditional model of care and offers a more integrated, empowering path to recovery—one that truly meets people where they are.”At its core, All Points North is driven by a mission to inspire health and enrich lives—helping individuals rediscover purpose, resilience, and hope. Through a combination of clinical expertise, personalized care, and a supportive community, APN is setting a new standard for behavioral health treatment.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on April 17, 2026 at 8:30pm PST / 10:30pm CST to learn how All Points North is helping individuals find their way forward.For more information, visit APN.com/beAbout All Points NorthAll Points North (APN) is a comprehensive behavioral healthcare provider offering integrated treatment for mental health, trauma, and addiction. Through a full continuum of care—including detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs, virtual therapy, and advanced neurotechnology—APN delivers personalized, evidence-based care designed to support lasting recovery. With a focus on innovation, compassion, and whole-person healing, APN empowers individuals to transform their lives and thrive. Learn more at http://www.APN.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

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