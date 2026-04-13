MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Jimmy Mance, 40, of Thomson, has been charged with the trafficking and sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old female in McDuffie County. These charges were brought by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit after the victim disclosed that she was sold for sex. The child was recovered in December 2025.

Just last year, Carr expanded his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to include a new regional prosecutor and two investigators who work cases throughout Augusta and the surrounding counties.

“This is yet another step in our ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking in every corner of this state,” said Carr. “Let me be clear – if you buy or sell a child for sex, we will find you, arrest you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. This is exactly why we expanded our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to the CSRA, and we will never stop fighting to keep Georgians safe.”

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit took warrants* against Mance on April 13, 2026. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, Thomson Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest.

A summary of the charges against Mance is included below.

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully harbor a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully provide a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude

Sexual Exploitation of a Child in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-12-100: Did possess a material which depicts a minor in any sexually explicit conduct

Sexual Exploitation of a Child in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-12-100: Did possess a material which depicts a minor in any sexually explicit conduct

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that arrest warrants contain only allegations against the individual against whom the arrest is made. The individual in custody is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the individual guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the arrest warrant.