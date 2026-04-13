Influential Women Launches Masterclass on Profit and Cash Flow Strategy for Financial Literacy Month

CPA and fractional CFO reveals how women founders can keep more of what they make.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched The $100K Profit Framework: How to Keep More of What You Make , a masterclass featuring Cindy Kumar, CPA and Fractional CFO with 12 years of financial strategy experience.The Hidden Profit ProblemWomen founders are often celebrated for their revenue growth, and rightfully so. Yet behind the scenes, many of them face a frustrating reality: revenue is strong, but it doesn't feel like it. Cash is tight. Payroll is stressful. Taxes loom. And the paycheck to themselves keeps getting pushed to next month.The problem isn't that they're not making enough money. The problem is that they don't know where the money is going—and they don't have the financial structure to turn revenue into actual profit.What This Masterclass OffersDrawing from her 12 years in finance and her work with scaling founders, Kumar breaks down the financial shifts that separate struggling six-figure businesses from truly profitable ones, without requiring additional hustle.This masterclass is designed for women founders who are ready to move beyond "making good revenue" to actually building stable, profitable businesses that support their lives.Why This Matters NowWomen entrepreneurs are launching and scaling businesses at record rates. Yet most receive little formal financial training. They learn to sell, to build products, to market, but not to manage the numbers that determine whether their business survives and thrives.The cost is real: businesses that look successful on paper but don't support their founders. Money left on the table. Cash flow crises. The constant stress of not knowing whether you're actually profitable.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To register for the masterclass, visit: influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

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