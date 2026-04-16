Planet Welcomes Adam Levitt as Correspondent Renovation Account Executive

Adam Levitt

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender and servicer, has tapped the expertise of Adam Levitt as a Correspondent Renovation Account Executive. In this role, Levitt will support the continued growth of Planet’s correspondent renovation lending channel, working with clients to deliver innovative financing solutions that bring new life to homes and communities. Levitt’s appointment follows the retirement of Margie Walsh, whose contributions helped establish a strong foundation for Planet’s correspondent renovation business.Levitt joins Planet with decades of mortgage industry experience, including extensive expertise in renovation, construction-to-permanent and correspondent lending. He will report to Jim Bopp, Vice President of Renovation Lending at Planet.“Adam brings a rare combination of deep renovation expertise and a genuine passion for helping clients see what’s possible,” Bopp said. “He understands that renovation lending is both a technical and emotional process, and his ability to educate, guide and deliver solutions makes him a tremendous asset to our team and our lending partners.”“I’m excited to join Planet and be part of a team that is so well respected in the renovation space,” Levitt said. “What stood out to me was the people, specifically the culture, the collaboration and the shared commitment to helping clients succeed. Renovation lending is about creating opportunities, and Planet is uniquely positioned to make that happen.”Levitt began his career as an educator and coach before transitioning into mortgage lending, where he found a natural fit applying his teaching mindset to helping clients navigate complex financing solutions. Throughout his career, he has focused on helping lenders, loan officers and borrowers unlock the potential of properties through renovation lending.He has had roles across wholesale, correspondent, and retail channels, giving him a well-rounded perspective on the industry and a strong foundation for supporting partners at every stage of the lending process.“I am passionate about helping someone accomplish something they didn’t think was possible,” Levitt added. “Whether it’s a lender, an originator, or a homeowner, being part of that journey never gets old.”About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn. (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com

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