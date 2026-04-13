HIP Video Promo Presents: Ron Brunk premieres new music video "Mostly, I Love Cats" on VENTS Magazine

After 38 Albums, Ron Brunk Has Found His Greatest Muses Yet on Joyful New Single "Mostly I Love Cats"

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s hard to believe that after writing 38 albums, there’s anything left to say. Yet singer-songwriter Ron Brunk has never faced that problem. In fact, he has likely written enough songs to last several lifetimes, with more material than time to share it all. His prolific songwriting has long been woven into his daily life, helping him to navigate grueling periods of unrest, uncertainty, and personal struggle. Some songs carry that weight, marked by soul-crushing fear and frustration, while others are light as whipped cream, penned to spark joy and laughter.

Just under two years ago, seven furry, feral companions appeared unexpectedly outside his West Virginia home, and he felt an immediate, mighty calling to care for them, no matter the circumstances. What began as an act of compassion soon transformed his life, filling it with light, humor, and a kind of companionship he had never experienced before. At first, Brunk was hesitant to share this new chapter that had touched him so deeply. They have sparked something in him that’s hard to describe. Slowly but surely, however, as these cats left an indelible imprint on his life, he began opening that world to others. In less than a year, his animated music videos and home clips exploded in popularity, reeling in cat-lovers from across the globe who quickly fell for Little One, Mr. Hank, Molly, Rusty, and Snaggly, these unexpected muses who continue to inspire Brunk every day. At this point, two things matter most to his ever-evolving identity: creativity and cats.

In the past, Brunk has never veered away from the truth. In his music and in life, he doesn’t often hold his tongue—when he says something, he really means it. Especially when he says, “Mostly I Love Cats.” In this bright-as-sunshine, toe-tapping anthem, Brunk’s acoustic strums and rough-around-the-edges vocals create a scene where sunbeams stream from behind dark clouds, a rare moment where all is right with the world, exactly how Brunk feels in the company of his adorable feline companions. Admittedly, he has a lot to be grateful for—precious family, delicious food, good music, even his dog—but nothing sparks joy in his soul quite like cats do. For an artist capable of writing everything from striking, earth-shattering poetic ballads to honeyed morning lullabies, Brunk surprises yet again, delivering a dose of tongue-in-cheek humor as playful, springy, and whimsical as the creatures themselves, a sonic love letter to the found family that turned his world upside down not all that long ago.

For Brunk, there’s also nothing quite as true to himself as stepping in front of the camera and embracing his ludic side on screen. In the “Mostly I Love Cats” music video, Brunk rallies the familiar characters in “Real Person” and his fuzzball friends to join him as he steps into the mind of a protagonist afflicted with an acute case of “cataholism.” In other words, he represents a large population of animal enthusiasts who are, whether they admit it or not, completely and utterly obsessed with cats. If viewers don’t realize it at first, they’ll realize as soon as the cat-ear beanie, drawn-on cat whiskers, and leopard-print gloves make their appearance. The video also offers a fresh batch of clips featuring Brunk’s adorable rescue companions, because to this day, nothing warms the hearts of internet users quite like cat videos.

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