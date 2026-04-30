Site Impact Celebrates Two South Florida Business & Wealth Honors for Jennifer Gressman and Lisa Westenberger

Gressman named a two-time Prestigious Women Honoree, and Westenberger recognized in the 11th Annual Excellence in Human Resources Awards

These recognitions reflect the caliber of company we’re shaping at Site Impact, defined by strong leadership, a thriving people culture, and a compelling growth trajectory.” — James Malcolm, Chief Product Officer, Site Impact

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Site Impact, a MarTech leader redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing, today announced that two company leaders have been recognized in 2026 award programs from South Florida Business & Wealth. CEO Jennifer Gressman has been named a 2026 Prestigious Women Honoree, and Vice President of People & Culture Lisa Westenberger was recognized in the publication’s 11th Annual Excellence in Human Resources Awards.

Gressman was honored through the Prestigious Women program, which recognizes top leaders in South Florida’s tri-county area for business achievement and leadership that supports women and the broader community. This marks her second recognition through the program, after previously being named a 2024 Prestigious Women honoree. Honorees were celebrated at the annual Prestigious Women Awards program April 29 in Fort Lauderdale. Gressman joined Site Impact in 2013 and became president and CEO in 2020. She has helped guide the company’s evolution with a hands-on leadership style focused on adaptability and innovation.

Westenberger was named an honoree in South Florida Business & Wealth’s 11th Annual Excellence in Human Resources Awards. The program recognizes HR leaders who strengthen culture and help organizations attract and retain talent. Honorees were announced March 12. Westenberger leads Site Impact’s people and culture strategy, working with executive leadership on engagement, talent development and culture initiatives. Her recognition highlights Site Impact’s focus on building the systems and support teams need to do their best work.

“These recognitions reflect the caliber of company we’re shaping at Site Impact, defined by strong leadership, a thriving people culture, and a compelling growth trajectory,” said James Malcolm, Chief Product Officer. “I’m proud to be part of this team and what we’re building together.”

The dual honors spotlight Site Impact’s leadership bench and reinforce its commitment to innovation, operational excellence and workplace culture.

About Site Impact

Site Impact is a leading MarTech company redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution, and multi-channel digital marketing. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Coral Springs, FL, the company combines a proprietary identity graph, real-time analytics, to help marketers target with precision, optimize quickly, and scale campaigns with complete transparency.

Site Impact supports clients of all sizes, from Fortune 500 enterprises to fast-growing local businesses, as well as agencies that rely on our private label solutions. Every partnership reflects a customer-first mindset, measurable outcomes, and a commitment to using data responsibly and intelligently.

Guided by a team of experienced digital marketing and technology leaders, Site Impact has built a culture that values innovation, accountability, and creating the wow. This approach has earned recognition as one of Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For and a three-time Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace, highlighting our belief that exceptional results start with exceptional people.

Today, Site Impact continues to invest in the future by expanding data assets, advancing AI-driven automation, and building solutions that help clients convert insight into action with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

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