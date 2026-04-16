Forza Positions HyPer Polymer™ Technology as a Superior & Environmentally Responsible Adhesive Ahead of Earth Day

Forza. Performance Elevated. HyPer Polymer Product Line Proudly Manufactured in the USA

Forza promotes HyPer Polymer™ as a safer, eco-friendly, U.S.-made adhesive—delivering strong performance while reducing environmental and health risks.

This isn’t about swapping one adhesive for another—it’s about replacing outdated chemistries with a platform built for where manufacturing, safety expectations, and sustainability standards are going.” — Rob Glenn, Owner and Sales Director

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve worker safety, reduce environmental impact, and reduce supply-chain risk, Forza is positioning its patented HyPer Polymer™ modified silane technology as a U.S.-manufactured alternative to traditional adhesive chemistries. The announcement is timed to Earth Day and Earth Week, when many industrial companies are reassessing material choices through the lenses of sustainability, compliance readiness, and operational resilience.Forza said its HyPer Polymer™ platform is designed to deliver strong adhesion, long-term flexibility, and durability across a range of industrial applications while avoiding chemistries that have drawn increasing regulatory and workplace-safety scrutiny. Company materials describe the technology as solvent-free, isocyanate-free, low VOC, and formulated to support cleaner curing performance.Unlike traditional polyurethane and silicone systems, HyPer Polymer™ technology combines the strength and durability of urethanes with the flexibility and weather resistance of silicones—while eliminating many of their limitations—providing a more adaptable and reliable solution for modern manufacturing environments.Additionally, unlike many legacy adhesive systems containing substances such as isocyanates, solvents, and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), which have been linked to worker health risks and adverse environmental impacts, Forza’s HyPer Polymer™ formulations are designed to minimize exposure risks for workers while reducing environmental impact and supporting evolving environmental and workplace safety expectations.“Manufacturers are under pressure from multiple directions at once, including compliance obligations, worker-safety expectations, cost volatility, and environmental stewardship,” said Rob Glenn, Owner and Sales Director at Forza. “This isn’t about swapping one adhesive for another—it’s about replacing outdated chemistries with a platform built for where manufacturing, safety expectations, and sustainability standards are going.”Forza’s HyPer Polymer™ products are engineered for adhesion across multiple substrates, including metals, plastics, glass, concrete, wood, and composites. According to company materials, the technology is designed to maintain elasticity under vibration, movement, and changing temperatures while supporting cleaner cures and fewer defects in demanding manufacturing environments. The company has continued expanding availability of these formulations across a broader range of industries and applications as demand for safer, high-performance bonding solutions grows.In one customer application cited by the company, a manufacturer reported reducing production cycle time from overnight curing to a matter of hours while eliminating leak-related field failures after switching adhesive systems. Forza said those results illustrate how adhesive selection can affect both throughput and long-term product reliability.The company is also emphasizing domestic production as part of the announcement. In prior materials, Forza described its products as manufactured in the United States, which the company says helps reduce exposure to overseas supply disruptions, inconsistent availability, and raw-material price volatility affecting other categories of industrial adhesives.In addition to product formulation, Forza has implemented sustainability initiatives designed to reduce environmental impact across the product lifecycle. These include a structured empty canister return and recycling program, in which the company facilitates the return of used adhesive canisters for reuse or proper handling—helping reduce landfill waste and support more responsible material management practices.“When companies evaluate materials today, sustainability is part of the conversation—but so are safety, reliability, and supply continuity,” said Mike Glenn, Founder and Senior Technical Director at Forza. “Customers want solutions that reduce risk across the board without forcing tradeoffs in strength, flexibility, or durability.”Forza said interest in modified silane technologies continues to grow as more manufacturers move away from legacy adhesive chemistries associated with higher environmental and health concerns. By pairing patented HyPer Polymer™ technology with U.S. manufacturing and formulation expertise, the company said it is helping customers address changing market requirements without sacrificing application performance.Manufacturers evaluating safer adhesive alternatives, improving sustainability performance, or looking to strengthen domestic supply chains can learn more at www.forzabuilt.com ABOUT FORZAForza is a U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial adhesives, sealants, and tapes serving OEMs, manufacturers, and contractors across North America. The company emphasizes domestic manufacturing, in-house formulation expertise, and safer, performance-driven chemistry platforms for industrial bonding applications.Learn more at www.forzabuilt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.