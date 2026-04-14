Distinguished New Yorkers to be Inducted on May 5th into the MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative (MJHI) Ninth Annual Induction Ceremony of its Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2026, will be held in Bryant Park, Manhattan, at the West 42nd Street entrance between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, on Tuesday May 5, 2026, at 5:30 PM.This year's class includes: Ari Ackerman, Michael Fuchs, Michael Hershman, Melissa Manchester, Hon. Julie Menin, Dr. David Milch, Richard Price, Rabbi Josef and Rebbetzin Devora Wilhelm, Tanya Zuckerbrot, and Ariel Zwang.“It is a great honor for us to induct these outstanding New Yorkers into the MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame, with membership now numbering over eighty people. They are true outspoken representatives of the Jewish community leadership, upholding our treasured values, traditions, and ideals,” said Howard Teich, Chair MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame.The MJHI was founded in 2010 by current leading members of the Manhattan Jewish Community in collaboration with the Manhattan Borough President and other elected officials. Its purpose is to record the history of the Manhattan Jewish Community from a populist, interactive perspective and through public forums and events.MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame was launched nine years ago and recognizes individuals who were born, lived, or currently reside in Manhattan and have made an extraordinary contribution to Judaism and Jewish values during their lifetimes. MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Committee includes: Alan J. Gerson, Doron Gopstein, Josie Levine, Rita Lourie-Galena, Marvin Marcus, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Shulamit Puder, Alan J. Segan, Howard Teich, Bryna Wasserman, Tina Weiss, and Lori Weissman.To learn more about the Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative and its Hall of Fame, please visit www.manhattanjewish.org

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