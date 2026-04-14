Visit West Hollywood Appoints Anne-Marie Schiefer in Newly Created Position as Vice President of Marketing

Seasoned destination marketing leader to drive brand vision and continued growth for West Hollywood under CMO Jeff Morris

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit West Hollywood , the official tourism board for West Hollywood, today announced the appointment of Anne-Marie Schiefer as Vice President of Marketing.A highly respected leader in destination marketing, Schiefer brings more than 15 years of experience, elevating culturally rich, creatively driven destinations through strategic brand development and bold storytelling. Known for transforming audience insights into impactful campaigns, she delivers a dynamic blend of strategic insight, creative vision, and data-driven execution. She joins Visit West Hollywood most immediately from Travel Costa Mesa, where she served in a similar capacity, leading a comprehensive scope of destination marketing, brand identity, communications, and public relations initiatives. In that role, she shaped and executed the organization’s overarching brand architecture, narrative, and visual identity, driving measurable growth across digital engagement, earned media, and visitor impact.“I’m thrilled to have Anne-Marie join our marketing team,” said Jeff Morris, CMO of Visit West Hollywood. “She brings energy, excitement, style and years of destination marketing expertise to Visit West Hollywood. West Hollywood is unlike any other city in Los Angeles, let alone the entire planet, and it takes a rock star to understand and communicate that uniqueness. I’ve seen firsthand how Anne-Marie provides thoughtful strategy and compelling storytelling. Anne-Marie’s sharp approach to brand development, creative execution, and data-driven insights will be instrumental as we continue to deliver meaningful impact for West Hollywood’s incredible hotels and the broader West Hollywood hospitality community.”During her tenure at Travel Costa Mesa, Ms. Schiefer led transformative initiatives that resulted in significant year-over-year growth, including a 120 percent increase in website traffic, more than doubling social media following, and a more than 500 percent surge in social engagement. She also played a key role in driving over $8 million in hotel revenue through integrated marketing strategies rooted in audience insights and performance optimization. Across her career, she has been recognized for maximizing resources, unifying cross-functional teams, and guiding top-tier creative and media partners to deliver measurable results across digital, social, PR, and traditional channels.Prior to Travel Costa Mesa, Schiefer served as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Sales at Visit Laguna Beach, where she oversaw integrated marketing, sales, and communications strategies for the premier coastal destination. Her leadership helped drive millions in economic impact while strengthening partnerships across the hospitality and tourism sectors. Notably, her work earned a 2018 Poppy Award for Best Brand Campaign, underscoring her ability to create visionary work on top of high-performing results.Recognized for her ability to unify stakeholders and build authentic industry partnerships, Ms. Schiefer ensures each destination’s identity is expressed with clarity, relevance, and creative impact. She is an active member of Women Leading Travel and continues to play a leadership role within the industry, currently serving on multiple CalTravel committees, including DEI, Awards, and NextGen, and recently joining the Visit California Marketing Committee. She is also a Certified Tourism Advocate.“I am thrilled to join Visit West Hollywood at such an exciting time for the city,” said Ms. Schiefer. “West Hollywood has an unparalleled energy and cultural influence, and I look forward to working with the internal team and wider community partners to further elevate the ongoing global profile while we attract travelers interested in elevating their state of mind.”This appointment comes at a pivotal moment for West Hollywood and the greater Los Angeles region, as the destination prepares to welcome a global influx of visitors tied to a series of major international sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, Super Bowl LXI, and the 2028 Summer Olympics. As a key hub within Los Angeles, West Hollywood city is uniquely positioned to benefit from increased visitation, global visibility, and culturally resonant community surrounding these milestones. Ms. Schiefer’s appointment underscores Visit West Hollywood’s commitment to strategic growth and forward-looking marketing initiatives that will elevate the city’s profile and maximize economic impact in the years ahead. In this role, Ms. Schiefer will report directly to CMO Jeff Morris.For more information, please visit VisitWestHollywood.com About Visit West HollywoodVisit West Hollywood is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 21 hotels and comprises four main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife; Santa Monica Boulevard, part of historic Route 66 and a vibrant, eclectic corridor; the Rainbow District, a global epicenter of LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife; and the Design District, known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook (@westhollywood) and Instagram (@visitweho). For more information, please go to: VisitWestHollywood.com.

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