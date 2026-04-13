Front Row Ag LLC Announces Merger with Solstice Agriculture LLC

Front Row Ag LLC and Solstice Agriculture LLC announce their merger, uniting operations to support commercial cultivation at scale.

Merger unites Front Row Ag and Solstice Agriculture, aligning product, distribution, and service to support commercial cultivation at scale.

ARCATA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Front Row Ag LLC, a provider of high-performance fertilizer solutions for commercial cultivators, today announced its merger with its primary distributor, Solstice Agriculture LLC. The transaction was completed on April 1, 2026, uniting two closely aligned organizations under a single operational structure.

The merger formalizes a long-standing partnership between Front Row Ag and Solstice Agriculture, streamlining distribution, strengthening supply chain efficiency, and positioning the combined entity for accelerated product development and market expansion. The integration comes at a time when Front Row Ag is experiencing growing adoption among commercial facilities, driven by its emphasis on consistency, service, and operator support.

“This is a natural evolution of a relationship that’s been built on trust, performance, and shared goals,” said Matt Curran, Co-Founder and Formulator at Front Row Ag. “By bringing formulation, production, and distribution closer together, we’re better equipped to support cultivators with consistent results and push forward on new product innovation.”

The combined organization will continue operating under the Front Row Ag brand, with an expanded internal structure designed to support both domestic and international growth. Solstice Agriculture will continue operating as the distribution branch of the joint venture. Customers can expect continuity in product availability, technical support, and service, alongside improvements in logistics and responsiveness.

Leadership from both companies expressed gratitude to their teams, partners, and customers who contributed to the success of the collaboration leading up to this merger.

“This milestone reflects the work of a highly committed team on both sides,” stated Patrick Kanzler, Solstice’s CEO. “We’re aligned on delivering proven performance and long-term reliability to cultivators.”

Looking ahead, the company confirmed that new product releases and technical developments are already in progress, with announcements expected in the coming months.

Follow Front Row Ag on Instagram (@front_row_ag), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Front Row Ag

Front Row Ag LLC develops and supplies scientifically grounded fertilizer programs designed for commercial-scale cultivation. The company has built its reputation by pairing high-performance dry soluble inputs with hands-on cultivation support—helping operators dial in consistency, troubleshoot quickly, and scale production with confidence.

In a market crowded with commodity-style nutrient lines, Front Row Ag has differentiated itself through service, real-world facility experience, and a results-first approach. The brand has gained traction through word of mouth among commercial operators, steadily expanding its footprint as more facilities adopt its programs and report repeatable outcomes. This combination of proven performance and technical support has driven increasing market share across competitive cultivation environments.

About Solstice Agriculture

Solstice Agriculture LLC, established in 2015, has served as a key sales, marketing and distribution partner for fertilizer brands, specializing in sales, marketing, logistics, fulfillment, and customer support across international commercial cultivation markets.

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