2026 Leadership Awards Open for Nominations The Institute of Medicine of Chicago Deadline April 23, 2026

Institute of Medicine of Chicago Healthcare & Public Health Awards

Awards in Excellence in Healthcare, Public Health, and Population Health

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominations are now open for the Institute of Medicine of Chicago’s 2026 Leadership Awards, celebrating excellence and vision in our community. With seven distinct categories, everyone is invited to share inspiring stories by April 23, 2026—no entry fee required. Award recipients will be honored at the Leadership Awards & Annual Meeting on June 25, 2026, at Maggiano’s in Chicago. More details and submittal form, here>

The Henry P. Russe, MD Citation for Exemplary Compassion in Healthcare

HENRY P. RUSSE, MD (February 12, 1928-May 10, 1991) served as Dean of Rush Medical College at Rush University Medical Center and served five terms as President of The Institute of Medicine of Chicago during an extraordinary decade of personal and professional commitment to the advancement of medicine. To recognize his contributions, the Trustees of Rush University Medical Center and The Institute of Medicine of Chicago have established the Henry P. Russe, MD Citation for Exemplary Compassion in Healthcare. This ongoing award demonstrates, as Dr. Russe exemplified, that humanitarianism must characterize the practice of medicine and medical education beyond science, technology, and personal skillfulness, which are essential to caring for the health of our fellow citizens.

IOMC Humanitarian Global Health Award

Presented to a Chicago, Cook, and Collar counties area individual or organization that has provided voluntary, longstanding, and international humanitarian health service(s). All humanitarian efforts must have been performed outside the US for this award. His/her/their professional history and timeline of their work initiatives must be included in the submittal. The recipient need not be a Fellow or affiliated with the IOMC.

The Portes/IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease

Awarded periodically to an individual in the Illinois region who has shown excellence in health promotion and disease prevention by their contributions in the prevention of disease and the remediation of disability and human suffering. The individual need not be a Fellow of the IOMC.

Innovation in Health Care / Health Care Delivery: Two award opportunities!

The Innovations in Health Care/Health Care Delivery Award recognizes an individual or organization that has implemented an approach, strategy, or improvement in health care or health care delivery that enhances patient care, equity, and/or improves outcomes. Two awards comprise this specific award. 1) Health Improvement - primarily academic institutions. 2) Healthcare Delivery - individual or organization. It is essential to include the leader's curriculum vitae with the organizational nomination submission. The healthcare professional need not be a Fellow of the IOMC.

The IOMC Award for Public Service

This award is presented to a Chicago, county, or state healthcare professional with a longstanding history of voluntary public service. Such service should have improved the health of residents of Chicago, Cook County, and/or the State of Illinois. The healthcare professional need not be a Fellow of the IOMC.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award is a rare recognition provided by the Institute to an individual whose contributions, meaning, and significance to the Institute cannot be expressed in any other way. Acknowledges an individual and a career as a healthcare leader and an abiding commitment to the welfare of patients and the health of the citizens of Chicago, Cook, Collar Counties, and the State of Illinois. This award will be presented at the Annual Leadership Awards convening, if awarded.

Deadline: April 23, 2026. For more details and the submittal form, here>

Contact us with questions by sending an email to awards@iomc.org.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, has been an independent, nonprofit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve public health. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to better meet the needs of its members, including the Chicago, all Counties, and the State of Illinois community. 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

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