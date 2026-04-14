Beverly Hills to Host Exclusive Dental CE Event with Dr. David S. Frey, DDS

Advanced Training in Full Mouth Rehabilitation, TMJ Treatment, and Physiologic Dentistry

This event is designed to help clinicians better understand how bite, function, and aesthetics work together to improve patient outcomes” — David Frey DDS

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading cosmetic dentist Dr. David S. Frey will host an exclusive continuing education event called “ Full Mouth Rehabilitation ReImagined” for dental professionals at the Gravitas Private Club on April 30, 2026.Designed for dentists and dental students, this one-day event will focus on advanced techniques in full mouth rehabilitation, bite alignment, TMJ treatment, and dental implants. The program highlights a physiologic dentistry approach that prioritizes long-term function, stability, and aesthetics.With attendance limited to 25 participants, the event offers a focused learning environment with direct access to Dr. Frey. Attendees will gain practical insights, review real case studies, and explore treatment planning strategies that can be applied immediately in clinical settings.“This event is designed to help clinicians better understand how bite, function, and aesthetics work together to improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Frey. “We are focusing on practical, real-world applications that elevate both patient care and long-term results.”Event DetailsDate: April 30, 2026Time: 6:30 AM to 7:00 PMLocation: Gravitas Private Club, Beverly Hills, CAAudience: Dentists and Dental StudentsCapacity: Limited to 25 attendees Registration : Due to limited availability, early registration is encouraged.About Perfect White Smile — David S. Frey, DDS Cosmetic Dentistry Perfect White Smile — David S. Frey, DDS Cosmetic Dentistry is a top cosmetic dentistry located in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County. Led by Dr. David S. Frey DDS, the practice specializes in full mouth reconstruction, dental implants, TMJ treatment, and advanced cosmetic dentistry . The team focuses on delivering personalized care that combines aesthetics with long-term function.Address: 433 N Camden Dr #1070, Beverly Hills, CA 90210Phone: (310) 878-0695Website: www.perfectwhitesmile.com/

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