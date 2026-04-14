CalCog Establishes Clinical Supply Services Business Through Caligor Opco Asset Acquisition

CalCog's cGMP facility in Bastrop, Texas.

Our focus is on delivering agile, reliable, and trusted execution supported by the systems, controls, and quality frameworks required to manage complex clinical trial supply chains.” — Kerry Myers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CalCog, Inc. (“CalCog”), a company formed to establish a leading clinical supply services business, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of selected assets of Caligor Opco, LLC. The transaction closed on January 5, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed. Following the transaction close, CalCog completed the required regulatory and licensing activities necessary to operate as an independent clinical supply services provider.CalCog was established to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and clinical research organizations with clinical supply services, with capital support provided through a fund managed by AAVIN Equity Advisors . The acquired assets provide established operational infrastructure and deep expertise across clinical supply packaging, labeling, storage, and distribution, forming an immediate foundation for the company’s operations.“The clinical supply industry requires a balance between speed and operational rigor,” said Kerry Myers, President of CalCog, Inc. “CalCog was created to operate across both dimensions. Our focus is on delivering agile, reliable, and trusted execution supported by the systems, controls, and quality frameworks required to manage complex clinical trial supply chains.”The company plans to invest in operational growth, expand its core clinical supply capabilities, broaden its geographic reach, and pursue opportunities in adjacent markets over time.“This transaction marks an important first step in our long-term strategy to build a comprehensive clinical supply services business defined by execution quality and strong client partnerships,” Myers added.CalCog, Inc. is headquartered in Bastrop, Texas, and supports global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and clinical research organizations with clinical supply services designed to support clinical trial programs.About CalCog, Inc.CalCog, Inc. is a Bastrop, Texas-based clinical supply services company formed by AAVIN Equity Advisors. Leveraging decades of industry experience, CalCog provides clinical packaging and labeling, global warehousing and distribution, and clinical trial supply sourcing services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and CRO clients worldwide. For more information, visit calcog.com.About AAVIN Equity AdvisorsAAVIN Equity Advisors is a U.S.-based private equity firm headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The firm focuses on investing in established lower-middle-market businesses, particularly founder- or family-owned companies seeking capital for growth, recapitalization, or ownership transitions. AAVIN partners closely with management teams to build long-term value through operational improvement, strategic growth initiatives, and acquisitions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.