CalCog Establishes Clinical Supply Services Business Through Caligor Opco Asset Acquisition

The outside of CalCog's cGMP facility.

CalCog's cGMP facility in Bastrop, Texas.

Our focus is on delivering agile, reliable, and trusted execution supported by the systems, controls, and quality frameworks required to manage complex clinical trial supply chains.”
— Kerry Myers
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CalCog, Inc. (“CalCog”), a company formed to establish a leading clinical supply services business, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of selected assets of Caligor Opco, LLC. The transaction closed on January 5, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed. Following the transaction close, CalCog completed the required regulatory and licensing activities necessary to operate as an independent clinical supply services provider.

CalCog was established to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and clinical research organizations with clinical supply services, with capital support provided through a fund managed by AAVIN Equity Advisors. The acquired assets provide established operational infrastructure and deep expertise across clinical supply packaging, labeling, storage, and distribution, forming an immediate foundation for the company’s operations.

“The clinical supply industry requires a balance between speed and operational rigor,” said Kerry Myers, President of CalCog, Inc. “CalCog was created to operate across both dimensions. Our focus is on delivering agile, reliable, and trusted execution supported by the systems, controls, and quality frameworks required to manage complex clinical trial supply chains.”

The company plans to invest in operational growth, expand its core clinical supply capabilities, broaden its geographic reach, and pursue opportunities in adjacent markets over time.

“This transaction marks an important first step in our long-term strategy to build a comprehensive clinical supply services business defined by execution quality and strong client partnerships,” Myers added.

CalCog, Inc. is headquartered in Bastrop, Texas, and supports global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and clinical research organizations with clinical supply services designed to support clinical trial programs.

About CalCog, Inc.
CalCog, Inc. is a Bastrop, Texas-based clinical supply services company formed by AAVIN Equity Advisors. Leveraging decades of industry experience, CalCog provides clinical packaging and labeling, global warehousing and distribution, and clinical trial supply sourcing services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and CRO clients worldwide. For more information, visit calcog.com.

About AAVIN Equity Advisors
AAVIN Equity Advisors is a U.S.-based private equity firm headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The firm focuses on investing in established lower-middle-market businesses, particularly founder- or family-owned companies seeking capital for growth, recapitalization, or ownership transitions. AAVIN partners closely with management teams to build long-term value through operational improvement, strategic growth initiatives, and acquisitions.

Kerry Myers
CalCog, Inc.
Marketing@calcog.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CalCog Establishes Clinical Supply Services Business Through Caligor Opco Asset Acquisition

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kerry Myers
CalCog, Inc. Marketing@calcog.com
Company/Organization
CalCog, Inc.
1500 Business Park Drive, Unit B
Bastrop, Texas, 78602
United States
+1 512-960-4511
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CalCog, Inc. is a clinical supply services partner supporting early- to late-phase global trials. We deliver clinical supply solutions, including material procurement, GMP packaging and labeling, storage, and distribution, with a focus on complex and blinded trials, cold chain logistics, and Schedule I–V investigational product management. With precision, transparency, and intentional agility, CalCog helps sponsors and CROs optimize their clinical supply chain every step of the way.

More From This Author
CalCog Establishes Clinical Supply Services Business Through Caligor Opco Asset Acquisition
View All Stories From This Author