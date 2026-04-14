Newcastle Systems Unveils Latest Innovation in Mobile-Powered Workstations: The Sidekick Industrial Power Station

Debuting at MODEX 2026, the SideKick delivers a flexible, mobile-powered solution designed to improve efficiency across warehouse operations

We designed the SideKick™ to directly address the evolving needs of our clients and today’s warehouse workforce.” — Kevin Ledversis, Vice President of Sales at Newcastle Systems

AMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newcastle Systems , a pioneer in workplace mobility solutions, unveiled the SideKick™ Industrial Power Station at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, GA. Showcased on the trade show floor, the SideKick™ represents the company’s newest advancement in hybrid automation and mobile-powered workstations, giving attendees the opportunity to experience its capabilities firsthand.“We designed the SideKick™ to directly address the evolving needs of our clients and today’s warehouse workforce,” said Kevin Ledversis, Vice President of Sales at Newcastle Systems. “By combining ergonomic design, flexible power, and modular functionality, this solution helps organizations improve efficiency while better supporting the people doing the work every day.”The SideKick™ was developed for fast-moving warehouse environments where adaptability on the floor is essential. Its mobile, configurable design allows teams to quickly adjust to changing tasks and workflows, helping reduce downtime and keep operations moving without disruption.Newcastle’s mobile-powered workstations enable facility staff to bring technology directly to the point of task, minimizing travel time, easing congestion, and improving process accuracy. This model helps streamline day-to-day operations while creating a more organized and effective workspace.For more than two decades, Newcastle Systems has supported organizations across e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and logistics with solutions that are simple to deploy and deliver rapid impact. By enhancing existing workflows rather than requiring major infrastructure changes, the company helps businesses improve performance and the overall employee experience.Please visit Newcastle's website to learn more about the latest mobile-powered cart solutions.###About Newcastle Systems:At Newcastle, we've taken a different tack: Cost-effective tools that catapult efficiency into current operations, empower your workers, and double their productivity — right now, at a fraction of the cost of robots and retrieval systems. We call it the Human Element of Automation. The smartest route to automation often isn't replacing workers — it's empowering them! With real-time data, mobile scanning, and printing on board, our mobile-power workstations provide everything your team needs to stay focused on high-value tasks with 100% accuracy. Plus, workers love them, boosting employee retention and helping to relieve staffing issues.

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