Clark's Dumpster & Hauling Services Now Offering Dumpster Rentals in Elmira, NY

Clark's Dumpster & Hauling Services operates a fleet of hook-lift trucks out of Elmira, NY, delivering roll-off dumpsters across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions. A homeowner loads renovation debris into a Clark's Dumpster & Hauling Services roll-off container during a residential garage cleanout in Chemung County, New York. A Clark's Dumpster & Hauling Services 30 yard roll-off container holds construction debris at a commercial renovation site in the Southern Tier of New York. A Clark's Dumpster & Hauling Services hook-lift truck delivers a yellow roll-off container to a residential neighborhood in Elmira, NY. Same-day delivery is available most days. A Clark's Dumpster & Hauling Services roll-off container collects framing debris at a new home construction site. The company serves contractors across Chemung, Steuben, and Tompkins Counties.

Same-day roll-off dumpster delivery available in 10 to 40-yard sizes with flat-rate pricing across Chemung, Steuben, Tompkins, and Bradford Counties.

A dumpster rental shouldn't be complicated. We tell you the price, drop it off when you need it, and pick up when you're done. That's how we've maintained a 5-star rating across Elmira & NY.” — Nicholas Clark, Owner

ELMIRA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark's Dumpster & Hauling Services, a locally owned dumpster rental company based in Elmira, New York, now delivers roll-off containers across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions and into northern Pennsylvania. The company has been running since 2021 and operates a fleet of hook-lift trucks out of its Canal Street yard. They carry 10, 15, 20, 30, and 40 yard dumpsters along with specialty concrete containers built for heavy demolition waste. That lineup covers residential cleanouts, home remodels, roofing tear-offs, estate cleanups, new construction, and full commercial strip-downs. Most local rental companies cap out at 20 or 30 yards. Clark's doesn't.

Anyone searching for a dumpster rental Elmira NY can book online or call and have a container on the driveway within 24 hours. Same-day drops happen most days. Each rental runs 7 days and includes delivery, pickup, and a set weight allowance at one flat rate. No fees get tacked on after the fact. Customers pick a size, schedule a drop-off date, and the container shows up ready to load. When the job is done, one call or email gets it picked up. The 10 and 15 yard containers fit in a standard residential driveway and handle bathroom remodels, garage cleanouts, and small landscaping hauls. Bigger jobs get the 20 or 30. The company handles projects across Chemung, Steuben, Tompkins, Schuyler, and Bradford Counties, all from its base on Canal Street in Elmira.

The coverage area stretches about 50 miles out, reaching Horseheads, Corning, Bath, Hornell, Ithaca, and Waverly in New York, plus Sayre, Gillett, and Monroe across the Pennsylvania line. Folks near the Chemung Canal Bank Building in downtown Elmira or out past the National Soaring Museum on Harris Hill can usually get a container the same day they call. But Clark's also runs trucks to the smaller towns and rural communities between those hubs. The places where national haulers don't send drivers. Property owners in those areas used to have limited options for reliable same-day dumpster service. That gap is exactly what the company was built to fill.

Clark's Dumpster & Hauling Services has finished over 1,749+ rentals and holds a perfect 5.0-star rating across 85 Google reviews. The numbers back up what customers keep saying. One homeowner placed an order online at night and had a 10-yard container in the driveway by 8 a.m. the next morning. No phone call needed. Another customer needed a few extra days on a rental, emailed on a Sunday, and got a reply the same afternoon. A veteran in Chemung County noted receiving a military discount and an extra week on his rental during a promotion. That kind of service doesn't come from a 1-800 number. It comes from a local crew that treats every job like it matters.

Contractors working roofing tear-offs, new builds, or commercial renovations book the 30 and 40 yard containers. Those hold what a real job site actually produces. And Clark's stocks dedicated concrete dumpsters for foundation demolition and hardscape removal, a container type most competitors in the Southern Tier don't carry. That used to mean an extra trip to the landfill or a second rental from a different company. For homeowners, the smaller sizes handle garage cleanouts, estate work, and kitchen gut jobs without eating up the entire driveway. Veterans and active military receive a discount on all container sizes. One call is all it takes.

For a roll-off dumpster rental Chemung County homeowners and contractors can count on, visit https://www.clarksdumpsters.com/ or call (607) 426-6040.

Clark's Dumpster & Hauling Services

800 Canal St

Elmira, NY 14901

(607) 426-6040

https://www.clarksdumpsters.com/

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