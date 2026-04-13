State Auditor Blaha Announces Deputy State Auditor Promotions - April 13, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Blaha Announces Deputy State Auditor Promotions

“These promotions reflect the depth of talent and leadership within the office,” said Auditor Blaha. “Lisa, Megan and Ramona each possess strong expertise, integrity and a commitment to public service.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha announced the promotion of Lisa Young and Megan Thrasher Clark to Deputy State Auditor. They join Deputy State Auditor Ramona Advani in agency leadership.

Lisa Young began at the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) in 2006, starting her career as a local government auditor. During the first decade of her career, she had the opportunity to audit a wide range of government entities. Since 2017, she has worked in the Audit Division’s Standards and Procedures area. In that role, she reviewed audit reports, researched complex accounting and auditing issues, presented at conferences and contributed to external professional groups.

Lisa oversees the Audit Practice Division and Government Information Division.

Megan Thrasher Clark joined the OSA in 2019, managing external affairs, advancing into broader roles of project management and strategic initiatives for Auditor Blaha. She currently serves as Chief of Staff and will continue in that capacity while also serving as Deputy State Auditor. She brings a background in policy work, government affairs and political finance and communications within Minnesota.

Megan oversees Legislative and External Relations, Operations and Technology Services.

Deputy State Auditor Ramona Advani, who joined the OSA in April 2016, continues in her leadership role. She serves as General Counsel, and oversees the Legal Division, Special Investigations Division, Pension Division, Tax Increment Financing Division and Human Resources.

“These promotions reflect the depth of talent and leadership within the office,” Auditor Blaha said. “Lisa, Megan and Ramona each possess strong expertise, integrity and a commitment to public service.”