Mustang Harry’s NYC, The Ultimate FIFA World Cup™ Watch Party Destination

Mustang Harry's NYC

NYC’s Legendary Irish Sports Pub to Host World Cup Watch Parties Featuring Around The Clock Special Menus, Giveaways & More from June 11th - July 19th, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midtown NYC’s legendary Irish gastropub and go-to sports fan headquarters

for 30 years, Mustang Harry’s (352 7th Ave.), will be hosting FIFA World Cup™ Watch Parties with World Cup menu specials around the clock.

Recognized by Eater NY as one of the best bars to watch the World Cup in NYC, and by Men’s Journal as one of the 13 best bars to watch the World Cup around the globe, Mustang Harry’s two floor, 7,500sq ft space is decked with 20+ HDTVs and a state-of-the-art surround sound system for the ultimate World Cup-viewing experience.

Around The Clock World Cup Menu: No matter what time the game is, hungry soccer fans can enjoy an elevated globally-inspired menu.

Mustang Harry’s will announce World Cup food and drink specials and giveaways throughout the month-long tournament.

Located just steps from Madison Square Garden, Mustang Harry’s continuously tops NYC’s ‘Best Sports Bars’ lists with its elevated menu of Irish and American classics, and comprehensive selection of 200+ whiskeys, fine spirits, and 20+ beers from around the globe.

Reservations are officially open online. Book your table at www.mustangharrys.com/reservations/.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Sunday, July 19, 2026

WHERE:

Mustang Harry’s

352 7th Ave. (between 29th St. & 30th St.)

New York, NY 10001



About Mustang Harry’s:

Located just steps from NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Midtown Manhattan’s legendary Irish gastropub, Mustang Harry’s, has endured as an iconic Seventh Avenue fixture for three decades, cementing itself as NYC’s go-to haven for sports fans, concert goers, locals, and visitors, alike. Owned and run by brothers Ian and Niall Conroy of County Tipperary, Ireland since its opening in 1995, Mustang Harry’s offers a menu of handcrafted cuisine and elevated Irish staples that refute any preconceived notions of “pub fare,” along with an expansive selection of artisanal cocktails, craft beers, curated wines, and fine spirits—including more than 200 varieties of whiskeys and tequilas. Throughout the two-floor space, a post-industrial motif creates an inviting ambiance: tufted leather banquettes and cozy nooks mingle with antique fixtures and old Conroy family relics to capture the rustic charisma of old-world New York with winks of Irish charm—while an impressive 99-foot main-level bar, 20+ HDTVs, and premium surround sound create the ultimate game-day (or fight night) experience. Mustang Harry’s is located at 352 7th Avenue in close proximity to Penn Station and famous NYC landmarks such as the Empire State Building and Herald Square. It is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (212) 268-8930 or visit www.mustangharrys.com. Follow Mustang Harry’s on social media: @mustangharrysnyc (Instagram), @mustangharrysny (X), @mustangharrysnyc (TikTok), Mustang Harry's NYC (Facebook).

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