New Natural Stone Veneer Blend Expands Design Possibilities with a Darker, Versatile Color Palette

Taconic Ridge Ledge Sample Board

Delgado Stone Introduces Taconic Ridge, a new blend of existing favorite natural stone collections

What makes this blend special is that it’s built from materials we already know and trust. We’re not starting from scratch. We’re evolving something that’s proven,” — Mike Wolfe, CEO of Delgado Stone

BROOKFIELD , CT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delgado Stone is pleased to announce the launch of the Taconic Ridge Collection, a new natural stone blend inspired by the rugged beauty and layered landscapes of New York’s Taconic region.Designed in response to growing demand for darker stone palettes, Taconic Ridge combines existing Delgado Stone collections (including two stones from one of its most popular blends, Connecticut Blend ) to create a richer, more dynamic range of tones. The result is a balanced mix of medium tans and greys, with deeper charcoal hues, offering natural variation and medium texture for a look that both "blends" and makes a statement.Rooted in the visual character of the Taconic Mountains, the collection reflects the depth and contrast found in weathered stone, forested hillsides, and the natural terrain of the Northeast. This sense of place, combined with Delgado Stone’s commitment to craftsmanship, results in a blend that feels both authentic and design-forward.Taconic Ridge was developed not only to expand aesthetic options, but also to provide greater flexibility for customers. By thoughtfully combining existing materials, Delgado Stone is able to support improved availability and lead times, while continuing to deliver the durability and quality the brand is known for.“There’s a natural depth to the landscape in the Taconic region: the way the tones layer, the way the darker stone comes through, and that really became the inspiration for this blend," explained Delgado Stone CEO, Mike Wolfe. “We’ve been hearing from customers that they’re looking for something a little darker, a little moodier."Suitable for a wide range of applications including exterior facades, fireplaces, interior feature walls, and landscape projects, the Taconic Ridge Collection offers architects, designers, builders, and homeowners a versatile option that bridges traditional and contemporary styles.With the introduction of Taconic Ridge, Delgado Stone continues its commitment to innovation through thoughtful design, collaboration, and a deep respect for the natural materials that inspire its products.“What makes this blend special is that it’s built from materials we already know and trust," Wolfe said. "We’re not starting from scratch. We’re evolving something that’s proven.”

What Inspired our Newest Blend, Taconic Ridge (Thinstone Veneer)

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