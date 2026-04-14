LibraryOne Launches to Ensure Continuity and Innovation of Essential Digital Library Platforms

Founded by library tech professionals, LibraryOne acquires and stewards Boundless, TitleSource360, ePopUp Library, and more to keep tools running for libraries

We came together because these platforms were too important to libraries and the communities they serve to simply disappear. Our focus has been on keeping systems running...” — Hari Katukota, co-founder and Board Chair

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LibraryOne has announced its official launch as an independent digital library services company, following the acquisition of key digital platform assets formerly operated by Baker & Taylor. The company's portfolio — including Boundless, TitleSource360, Content Café, ePopUp Library, and CollectConnect — supports libraries nationwide across digital lending, collection development, metadata enrichment, community engagement, and analytics.LibraryOne was founded by Hari Katukota and Manjunath Ratakonda, technology entrepreneurs with deep experience in digital transformation, who recognized the critical gap these platforms would leave if they disappeared. They brought in Bharat Mirgan — who had directly led the development and operations of these platforms — to ensure seamless continuity of service for libraries from day one.“We came together because these platforms were too important to libraries and the communities they serve to simply disappear,” said Hari Katukota, co-founder and Board Chair. “Our focus has been on keeping systems running, restoring publisher relationships, and making sure libraries had the support they needed. We're proud to now share that work publicly.”Since acquiring the assets in December 2025, LibraryOne has kept every platform live without a single day of downtime. “The team we assembled knew these platforms inside and out,” said Manjunath Ratakonda, co-founder and Head of Technology. “That depth of experience is what made uninterrupted service possible — and what will drive the innovation libraries deserve going forward.”LibraryOne is privately funded and built on a stable financial foundation, led by a team with no involvement from Baker & Taylor's former corporate leadership. The leadership brings decades of combined experience across library technology, digital publishing, content distribution, and metadata services:- Hari Katukota, Co-Founder & Board Chair — Entrepreneur and technology leader in large-scale digital transformation, previously at Pearson.- Manjunath Ratakonda, Co-Founder & Head of Technology — Nearly two decades of experience in enterprise data strategy, cloud architecture, and advanced analytics.- Bharat Mirgan, Co-Founder & CEO — Brings deep operational continuity, having directly led the development and launch of Boundless and ePopUp Library in their prior iterations.All major publishing houses have agreed to work with LibraryOne, with the majority already actively delivering content and data. Audiobook ordering through Boundless has resumed, with eBook ordering resuming in the coming weeks as publisher onboarding continues across the full content catalog.“Our goal is to be a long-term partner, not just a platform provider,” Katukota added. “That means earning trust through reliability, transparency, and a genuine commitment to what libraries are trying to accomplish for their communities.”Visit libraryone.com to learn more about available platforms and services.About LibraryOneLibraryOne is an independent digital services company dedicated exclusively to libraries. Formed to ensure the continuity and long-term stewardship of Boundless and a growing portfolio of purpose-built platforms, LibraryOne helps libraries expand digital access, strengthen patron engagement, and demonstrate their value as essential community institutions. LibraryOne's platform suite includes Boundless, ePopUp Library, TitleSource360, Content Café, and CollectConnect — tools that support libraries across the full spectrum of their digital needs, from content lending and collection development to community outreach and analytics. The company is led by a team with decades of combined experience in library technology, digital publishing, and content distribution. Every decision the company makes is guided by a single focus: helping libraries serve their patrons and communities more effectively, for the long term. For more information, visit libraryone.com.

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