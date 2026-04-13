The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Offers a Pastoral Thanatology Certification Program

PASTORAL THANATOLOGY CERTIFICATION

Pastoral Thanatology Certification and Education Program Offered by AIHCP, Inc.

Pastoral care for the dying patient is not just about providing comfort in their final moments; it is honoring them, offering spiritual solace, and walking alongside them with compassion and dignity.” — Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, ANP-BC, PMH-BC, GC-C, FACHE

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Health Care Professionals has announced the launch of its comprehensive Certification Program in Pastoral Thanatology. Designed for licensed health care professionals, clergy, and human services practitioners, this specialized program provides the advanced knowledge and skills required to offer expert care and support to individuals and families grieving the loss of a loved one. By addressing the critical need for sensitive bereavement support, the organization aims to elevate the standard of professional practice in end-of-life scenarios.

The program focuses on delivering solid, comprehensive knowledge determined to advance the specialty to a higher level of quality practice. It equips professionals with proven strategies that are highly effective in end-of-life care, while carefully respecting specific cultural and spiritual values. Achieving this professional certification demonstrates a profound commitment to providing exceptional care during highly emotional times and allows practitioners to achieve national recognition by meeting established standards of advanced practice.

"Becoming a Pastoral Thanatologist offers the unique opportunity to provide compassionate guidance and spiritual support to those facing the end of life, while also fostering personal growth, deep empathy, and a profound understanding of life’s most sacred transitions," says Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D, RN, ANP-BC, PMH-BC, GC-C, FACHE, President & Executive Director of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc., and The American Academy of Grief Counseling.

Dr. Flarey continues to discuss the concepts of pastoral thanatology saying; Honoring humanity means recognizing the unique life story, values, and beliefs of each individual. It involves listening deeply, respecting their dignity, and affirming their worth, even as they face the fragility of life. This acknowledgment fosters a sense of connection and meaning, which can be deeply comforting.

Offering spiritual solace goes beyond religious rituals; it is about creating a space where patients can explore their fears, hopes, and questions about life and death. Whether through prayer, conversation, or silent companionship, pastoral care seeks to provide peace and reassurance, tailored to the individual's spiritual framework.

Walking alongside with compassion and dignity emphasizes the relational aspect of pastoral care. It is not about fixing or solving but about being present—sharing the journey, bearing witness to their experience, and ensuring they feel seen and supported. This accompaniment helps to alleviate feelings of isolation and provides a sense of shared humanity. Ultimately, pastoral care for the dying is an act of profound love and service, ensuring that no one faces their final moments alone or without the care and respect they deserve.



To participate, candidates must meet specific professional prerequisites, such as holding a relevant college degree with clinical experience, being a licensed minister, or possessing a current certification in pastoral care. The rigorous curriculum consists of seven continuing education courses that cover a wide array of vital topics, including the physical and emotional needs of the dying, bereavement ministry support groups, and the varied cultural issues present in thanatology.

Reverend Ronald J. Hammack, a Hospital Chaplain who completed the program, emphasized its impact on his practice. “Taking the certification courses in Pastoral Thanatology have certainly put me in a good position. I learned from these courses a more in depth understanding of death, grief and caring for the patient as well as their family. Learning about cultural nuances is a must, and these courses broadened my cultural understanding of people groups beyond my own.”

Upon successful completion of the educational requirements, professionals are awarded the Certified Specialist in Pastoral Thanatology credential, valid for a four-year period. Furthermore, the organization offers a Fellowship status for certified specialists who complete additional continuing education hours, granting them an elite credential that further expands their health care practice and establishes them as recognized experts in their field.

The core of the program is a complete curriculum of pastoral thanatology courses, all continuing education (ce) courses. All of the required courses for the certification are provided in online classrooms by distance education, accessible at all times. Students may enroll and take one course at a time and there is faculty mentoring as needed. The courses have various Board/Organizational approvals for CE credits. All examinations are taken online in the classroom settings. Upon successful completion of the curriculum, students qualify for and receive the Certification in Pastoral Thanatology. You can learn more about the Role of the Pastoral Thanatologist by accessing this link.

About the American Institute of Health Care Professionals

The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc. is a professional organization serving various health care professionals, providing Health Care Certification, Continuing Education, and Fellowship programs in their practice specialty. Dedicated to the advancement of health care practices, the organization offers comprehensive programs in specialties including grief counseling, case management, holistic health, spiritual counseling, and many more. By meeting established standards of professional advanced practice, the organization helps members enhance their skills, increase their marketability, and join a nationwide network of credentialed experts. For full information on our Pastoral Thanatology program and all of our specialty practice programs, please visit us online at: aihcp.net

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