Tulsa Welcomes Wyatt Pike, Cody Jacobs, and CJ England for Special Songwriter’s Round

An intimate evening of songs and stories featuring Wyatt Pike, Cody Jacobs, and CJ England live at The Church Studio in Tulsa.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Soundup Club will present a special songwriter’s round featuring Wyatt Pike, Cody Jacobs, and CJ England on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at The Church Studio in Tulsa. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will bring audiences together for an intimate evening of live music, storytelling, and connection inside one of the city’s most celebrated music spaces.Part of The Soundup Roundup series, the evening continues The Soundup Club’s mission of creating meaningful, up-close experiences centered around the craft of songwriting. In the spirit of the classic Nashville writers’ round tradition, each artist will share the stories behind their songs before performing them live, offering guests a rare look into the creative process in a setting designed for genuine connection between artist and audience.Hosted at The Church Studio, the event blends contemporary songwriting with the deep musical legacy of Tulsa. Originally transformed into a recording studio and Shelter Records home office in 1972 under Leon Russell’s leadership, The Church Studio remains a landmark for artists, music fans, and the city’s creative community.“In a world that moves fast, there’s something powerful about slowing down and hearing the songs the way they were written,” said Caleb Voth, Founder of The Soundup Club. “This night is about bringing people into the stories, the heart behind the music, and creating a room that feels personal, memorable, and real.”The April 29 event is presented in partnership with Brut Hotel and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. Tickets are available now, with limited capacity expected for the evening. For more information and tickets , visit The Soundup Club’s event page.

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