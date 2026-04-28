PB & S'mores are Bunking Up: Unreal Snacks Launches First-of-Its-Kind S’mores Kit Featuring its Iconic Peanut Butter Cup

The new S'mores Kit from Unreal Snacks features its Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Available exclusively at Target nationwide, the brand’s first partnership SKU taps into “nowstalgia”—bringing the rituals you grew up with into a new era

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unreal Snacks , the brand on a mission to unjunk the world, officially expands its lineup of best-selling chocolate snacks with a first-of-its-kind S’mores Kit , now available at more than 1,400 Target stores nationwide.Unreal’s Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Kit breathes new life into the campfire classic by swapping the standard chocolate bar for their bestselling Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup , beloved for its rich chocolate snap and creamy peanut butter core. Sandwiched between two Partake Classic Grahams with a hint of cinnamon alongside a Dandies fluffy Vegan Marshmallow, this better-for-you trio makes for a gooey, crunchy, peanut-buttery bite that captures childhood memories with an unexpected twist; perfect for anyone looking for both joyful indulgence and ingredients they can feel good about.Spotlighting mind-blowing taste and simple ingredients, the Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Kit is Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan, and made without artificial colors or flavors. The “funbook” style box makes for a more premium consumer experience and includes enough supplies for eight s’mores, including:8x Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups: A mouthwateringly creamy, deliciously peanut buttery cult favorite made with organic peanuts and the decadent snap of Fair Trade Certified™ dark chocolate. Even better when melted, this flavor combo draws on beloved camp-themed movie moments like in The Parent Trap.18x Partake Classic Grahams: A fresh take on the timeless treat with a warm hint of cinnamon and just the right touch of sweetness. They’re perfect for building s’mores, mixing into pie crusts, or pairing with your favorite spreads.8x Dandies Classic Vegan Marshmallows: These classic vanilla marshmallows are perfect for roasting, making s’mores, or snacking straight out of the bag. Made with no corn syrup or gelatin.“S’mores were a big part of my childhood summers growing up in Boston—the kind of thing you waited for all year,” said Kevin McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Unreal Snacks. “With this kit, we wanted to help people both reconnect with and remix those rituals. As always, we’ve focused on ingredients that reflect how people want to eat today — simple, thoughtful, and full of real flavor — and our partners at Partake Foods and Dandies were the perfect collaborators to bring this to life just in time for summer.”According to recent studies, 55% of Americans say they long to feel like a kid again. For over a decade, Unreal has been listening. Now, as interest in s’mores surges (+41% in search YOY), the brand is reimagining the flavors people grew up loving and inviting consumers of all ages to step back into those slower, sweeter moments, whether gathered around a crackling campfire or huddled over a kitchen stove. Because s’mores were never just about what you ate. They were about where you were — and who you were with.Exclusively available at Target stores nationwide for a limited time, the Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Kit retails for $14.99. Perfect for campfires, cookouts, backyard birthdays, and regular old Tuesday nights, the kit transforms a familiar favorite into something worth rediscovering. Building on a bestselling portfolio that includes Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars, Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bars, and Milk Chocolate Gems, this new kit meets consumer demand for nostalgic flavors and experiences without compromise.FAQ:What is unique about Unreal’s Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Kit?This first-of-its-kind s’mores kit captures gooey, crunchy, delicious childhood memories with an unexpected twist: a melty, peanut buttery Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup instead of the traditional chocolate bar. Made with non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan ingredients without artificial colors or flavors, this kit brings together three beloved better-for-you brands (Unreal, Partake, Dandies) to reinvent a classic summer snack.Where can you buy the Unreal Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Kit?The kit is exclusively available at 1,400+ Target stores nationwide.What’s included in the kit?Each box makes eight s’mores and includes 8 Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, 18 Partake Classic Grahams, and 8 Dandies Vegan Marshmallows.How much does the kit cost?The Unreal S’mores Kit retails for $14.99.

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