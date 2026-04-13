Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Wins and Defends $60 Billion Veterans Affairs IT Contract for Bid Protester

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit www.dbllawyers.com.

The litigation spanned nearly two years and drew in 31 protesters at the Court of Federal Claims alone, was described... as a "very large bid protest."

We identified the grounds to challenge a flawed procurement, convinced the VA to take corrective action, and then successfully defended that result against more than two dozen remaining challengers...” — Thomas Dunlap, Founding Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL) is pleased to announce a landmark victory for its client in the high-stakes, multi-year bid protest litigation surrounding the Department of Veterans Affairs' Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation 2 (T4NG2) contract — a 10-year, $60.7 billion vehicle for acquiring information technology services for the federal government's second-largest civilian agency.DBL's representation in this matter was distinguished by a rare and complete arc of advocacy. The firm first filed a bid protest on behalf of its client after the VA failed to award the company a position on T4NG2 in the agency's initial October 2023 awards. DBL challenged the VA's self-scoring evaluation methodology, arguing that, had the agency properly validated the client’s scores, the company would have ranked among the top awardees, and ultimately succeeded in compelling the VA to add them to the contract through a corrective action. When rival companies subsequently re-protested and continued to challenge the contract at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, DBL seamlessly transitioned to defending its client's hard-won position as an intervenor-defendant, standing alongside the government to protect its client seat on the vehicle. Judge Molly R. Silfen issued a ruling this week denying all remaining protests and finalizing the T4NG2 roster, with our client confirmed among the 33 authorized prime contractors.The litigation, which spanned nearly two years and drew in 31 protesters at the Court of Federal Claims alone, was described in court documents as a "very large bid protest." The T4NG2 contract serves as the VA's primary vehicle for acquiring a sweeping range of IT services, including cybersecurity, systems engineering, software development, electronic health records support, and veterans benefits systems modernization, with individual task orders expected to range between $1 million and $1 billion over the life of the contract.DBL's team navigated every phase of this complex, multi-party proceeding, from the initial challenge at the Government Accountability Office, through the Court of Federal Claims litigation, to the final intervenor defense, providing our client with seamless, end-to-end representation and positioning the company among the select group of vendors authorized to compete for work under one of the most significant federal IT contracting vehicles in the country."This outcome is a testament to what strategic, persistent advocacy can achieve in government contracts law," said Thomas Dunlap , Founding Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. "We identified the grounds to challenge a flawed procurement, convinced the VA to take corrective action, and then successfully defended that result against more than two dozen remaining challengers in federal court. Our client earned its place on T4NG2 and we are proud to have fought for and protected that position every step of the way.”The ruling brings long-awaited certainty to a contracting vehicle that underpins the VA's sweeping IT modernization agenda. With the protest litigation now resolved, T4NG2 is poised to open for business, and our client is positioned to compete for task orders supporting technology services that directly benefit America's veterans.Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig regularly represents contractors at every stage of the procurement lifecycle including bid protests before the GAO and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, intervenor proceedings, prime-subcontractor disputes, and regulatory compliance matters.###About Dunlap Bennett & LudwigDunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Founded in 2002, DBL is an 80-attorney firm providing legal counsel across industries such as technology, defense, aviation, healthcare, and finance. The firm specializes in IP, government contracts, corporate law, litigation, and regulatory compliance. With a strong international focus, DBL advises on cross-border transactions, global trade compliance, and foreign investment, particularly in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

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