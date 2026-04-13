LMK Fitness Clarifies Misreports on Pacquiao and Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

LMK Fitness confirms no sale or takeover, clarifies Pacquiao’s lease of a former location, and highlights continued growth of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.

There was no sale or takeover. This was simply a new lease in a former location, and our focus remains on growing a stronger, more unified Mayweather Boxing + Fitness system” — rob scott

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LMK Fitness ( a subsidiary of Giant Ideas, llc), owner and operator of the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise system, is responding to recent media reports and social media posts incorrectly claiming that Manny Pacquiao has purchased or taken over a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness gym.These claims are categorically false.Manny Pacquiao has not purchased or acquired any Mayweather Boxing + Fitness location, and no such transaction has occurred.LMK Fitness is not aware of any transaction involving Manny Pacquiao and the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise system.“There has been no sale and no involvement by Manny Pacquiao in our franchise system,” said Rob Scott. “While misinformation can spread quickly online, the reality is simple—we continue to operate and grow the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand and remain focused on supporting our franchisees and expanding the platform.”Setting the Record StraightRecent coverage has created confusion among consumers, franchise partners, and media outlets by suggesting a business transaction or ownership transfer involving Manny Pacquiao and the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand.To be clear:No Mayweather Boxing + Fitness locations have been sold to Manny PacquiaoNo ownership interest in the franchise system has been transferredNo affiliation or partnership exists between Manny Pacquiao and Mayweather Boxing + FitnessAny narrative suggesting otherwise is inaccurate and does not reflect the facts.Brand Momentum and Future GrowthLMK Fitness officially acquired the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise system on August 1, 2025, and has since been focused on strengthening operations, supporting franchisees, and positioning the brand for long-term growth.The company is executing a refined strategic direction centered around its Skill-Based Fitness model, combining:Authentic boxing training techniquesStructured skill progressionHigh-energy fitness programmingThis approach allows members to build real boxing skills while achieving elite-level fitness results in a differentiated and engaging environment.LMK Fitness is also building a leading multi-brand boxing fitness platform, with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, Legends Boxing, and KickHouse under its umbrella.The company’s long-term vision is to establish one of the largest and most successful boutique fitness franchising platforms globally, with a focus on disciplined expansion, strong unit economics, and a premium member experience.The boxing fitness category continues to gain traction as consumers increasingly seek skill-based, high-intensity training experiences that deliver both physical results and real-world technique.Clarifying Floyd Mayweather ’s RoleFloyd Mayweather Jr. does not own or operate individual franchise locations and is not involved in day-to-day gym operations.His role is centered on brand endorsement and the boxing methodology that underpins the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness training system.Looking AheadLMK Fitness remains focused on:Strengthening the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brandSupporting and improving performance across its franchise networkExpanding locations domestically and internationally in a disciplined mannerBuilding a scaled, multi-brand boxing fitness platformDelivering a best-in-class fitness experience rooted in real boxingMedia Contact:Mason Gil - Vice President of MarketingGiant Ideas, llcmason@giantideas.com801-421-0020Links

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