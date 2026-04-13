LMK Fitness Clarifies Misreports on Pacquiao and Mayweather Boxing + Fitness
LMK Fitness confirms no sale or takeover, clarifies Pacquiao’s lease of a former location, and highlights continued growth of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.
These claims are categorically false.
Manny Pacquiao has not purchased or acquired any Mayweather Boxing + Fitness location, and no such transaction has occurred.
LMK Fitness is not aware of any transaction involving Manny Pacquiao and the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise system.
“There has been no sale and no involvement by Manny Pacquiao in our franchise system,” said Rob Scott. “While misinformation can spread quickly online, the reality is simple—we continue to operate and grow the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand and remain focused on supporting our franchisees and expanding the platform.”
Setting the Record Straight
Recent coverage has created confusion among consumers, franchise partners, and media outlets by suggesting a business transaction or ownership transfer involving Manny Pacquiao and the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand.
To be clear:
No Mayweather Boxing + Fitness locations have been sold to Manny Pacquiao
No ownership interest in the franchise system has been transferred
No affiliation or partnership exists between Manny Pacquiao and Mayweather Boxing + Fitness
Any narrative suggesting otherwise is inaccurate and does not reflect the facts.
Brand Momentum and Future Growth
LMK Fitness officially acquired the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise system on August 1, 2025, and has since been focused on strengthening operations, supporting franchisees, and positioning the brand for long-term growth.
The company is executing a refined strategic direction centered around its Skill-Based Fitness model, combining:
Authentic boxing training techniques
Structured skill progression
High-energy fitness programming
This approach allows members to build real boxing skills while achieving elite-level fitness results in a differentiated and engaging environment.
LMK Fitness is also building a leading multi-brand boxing fitness platform, with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, Legends Boxing, and KickHouse under its umbrella.
The company’s long-term vision is to establish one of the largest and most successful boutique fitness franchising platforms globally, with a focus on disciplined expansion, strong unit economics, and a premium member experience.
The boxing fitness category continues to gain traction as consumers increasingly seek skill-based, high-intensity training experiences that deliver both physical results and real-world technique.
Clarifying Floyd Mayweather’s Role
Floyd Mayweather Jr. does not own or operate individual franchise locations and is not involved in day-to-day gym operations.
His role is centered on brand endorsement and the boxing methodology that underpins the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness training system.
Looking Ahead
LMK Fitness remains focused on:
Strengthening the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand
Supporting and improving performance across its franchise network
Expanding locations domestically and internationally in a disciplined manner
Building a scaled, multi-brand boxing fitness platform
Delivering a best-in-class fitness experience rooted in real boxing
Media Contact:
Mason Gil - Vice President of Marketing
Giant Ideas, llc
mason@giantideas.com
801-421-0020
Links
www.legendsboxing.com
https://mayweather.fit/
https://www.kickhousestudio.com/
.
Rob Scott
Mayweather Boxing
+1 801-712-6111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
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