Meteora Capital Named Nominee for 2026 Pan Finance Awards

Flagship Fund MSTO Recognized Alongside Industry Leaders Shaping the Global Financial Landscape

We are honored to be nominated alongside organizations that are driving meaningful impact across the global financial industry” — Vik Mittal

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital, LLC ("Meteora"), a leading investment adviser specializing in event-driven equity and credit arbitrage strategies, is pleased to announce that it has been nominated for the prestigious 2026 Pan Finance Awards. The Pan Finance Awards recognize organizations and leaders that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and impact across financial services, economics, infrastructure, technology, and sustainability.

The nomination follows a series of industry recognitions for Meteora and its flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities (MSTO). MSTO was recently named winner of the Multi-Strategy (Up to $1bn) category at the 2025 HFM U.S. Performance Awards, and was previously recognized at the 2024 HedgeWeek Emerging Managers Awards as Event-Driven Multi-Strategy Fund of the Year and 2024 HFM U.S. Performance Awards: Multi-Strategy Newcomer of the Year Award.

“We are honored to be nominated alongside organizations that are driving meaningful impact across the global financial industry,” said Vik Mittal, CFA, Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer of Meteora Capital. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team and our commitment to delivering differentiated, risk-adjusted returns for our investors through a disciplined, process-driven approach.”

Founded in 2021 by Vik Mittal, CFA, Meteora Capital is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with a satellite office in New York. The firm manages its flagship fund, MSTO, alongside two separately managed accounts and several additional investment vehicles, deploying a multi-strategy, event-driven framework focused on downside protection and uncorrelated alpha generation.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven strategies, including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured credit investments. Founded in 2021 by Vik Mittal, CFA, the firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with a satellite office in New York. Its flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities (MSTO), has delivered strong, consistent returns since inception through a diversified, multi-strategy framework focused on downside protection and uncorrelated alpha generation.

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