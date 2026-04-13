State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Cecil County

April 13, 2026

(RISING SUN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday night in Cecil County.

The deceased is identified as Chablaoui Khalid, 42, of Rising Sun, Maryland. Khalid was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was the driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla involved in the crash.

The driver of a 2019 Acura CL involved in the crash is identified as Gavin Dehaven, 23, of Newark, Delaware. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on April 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the area of US Route 1 and Mount Street for a report of a crash involving two vehicles. The preliminary investigation indicates that the Toyota was attempting to make a left turn from Mount Street onto southbound Route 1 on a steady green light when the Acura, traveling northbound on Route 1, failed to stop at the red traffic signal and struck the left side of the Corolla.

Investigators believe impairment may have been a contributing circumstance in this crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Cecil County.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation, which remains active and ongoing. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure that lasted approximately three hours.

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