Police Make Three Arrests And Disrupt Multiple Car Rallies Across Central Maryland

April 13, 2026

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Three arrests, guns recovered and juveniles detained after multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were prevented or dismantled by members of the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies this past weekend across Prince George’s, Howard and Montgomery counties.

The joint operation started at 10 p.m. Friday night and continued through 6:00 am Saturday morning. High visibility enforcement patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds of up to 300 participants engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior, and roadway shutdowns.

The Task Force coordinated monitoring and enforcement operations in the following locations:

5060 Beech Place in Temple Hills

1032 Hampton PK Blvd in Capitol Heights

1415 Magellan Road in Hanover

7101 Troy Hill Drive in Elkridge

During the enforcement, police made two adult arrests. Steven Javier Cruze-Benetiz, 18, of Silver Spring and Payton Frazier, 19, of Pasadena were both taken into police custody. Cruze-Benetiz is charged with reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault, aggravated assault with firearm, possession of loaded firearm in vehicle, and other related charges. Frazier became disorderly during an on-scene police investigation. He was subsequently detained and charged with failure to obey a lawful command and resisting arrest. Frazier was transported to a district court commissioner in Prince George’s County for an initial appearance and later released on his own recognizance.

Two juveniles were detained by police, both of whom are 17 years old. One teenager, from Fairfax, Virginia, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm on person, possession of loaded firearm in vehicle, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number and other related charges. The other teenager is from Laurel. He was detained by police and found to be in possession of a replica firearm. He was later released to a parent.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

Steven Javier Cruze-Benetiz

Payton Frazier

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