Seesaw Launches New K–5 Writing Curriculum in Collaboration with Dr. Wiley Blevins

Seesaw unveils a research-based K–5 writing curriculum with Dr. Wiley Blevins, delivering engaging, structured lessons to support student writing growth.

With this new curriculum, we’re giving teachers practical, high-quality tools to support writing development in a way that’s engaging, consistent, and built for real elementary classrooms.” — Gabrielle Rittikaidachar, Director of Curriculum at Seesaw

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seesaw , the leading elementary learning platform, today announced the upcoming launch of Seesaw Writing with Wiley Blevins & Friends , a new K–5 writing curriculum designed to help schools strengthen writing instruction and support student success from early sentence development to full composition.Developed in collaboration with literacy expert Dr. Wiley Blevins, the curriculum combines research-backed practices with engaging, interactive learning experiences. The program includes more than 750 standards-aligned activities, mentor author videos, and scaffolded supports to guide students through every stage of the writing process.“Strong writing instruction is foundational to student success across subjects,” said Gabrielle Rittikaidachar, Director of Curriculum. “With this new curriculum, we’re giving teachers practical, high-quality tools to support writing development in a way that’s engaging, consistent, and built for real elementary classrooms.”The curriculum is designed to supplement existing programs while bringing greater structure and coherence to writing instruction. It supports a wide range of writing skills, including:-Foundational sentence writing, grammar, and mechanics-Genre writing: narrative, informational, and opinion-Cross-curricular constructed response and performance tasks-Functional writing, such as note-taking and communicationGrounded in pedagogical best practices, the program integrates key components, including writing craft, text structure, syntax, and transcription, to ensure comprehensive skill development. Each lesson leverages Seesaw’s multimodal tools, enabling students to express their thinking through voice, video, drawing, and text, making learning visible and supporting deeper engagement.To support the launch, Seesaw and Wiley Blevins will host a two-part webinar series focused on effective writing instruction in elementary classrooms. The first session will take place on April 23, with a second session to follow on May 6. Educators will gain practical strategies and classroom-ready approaches aligned to the new curriculum.

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