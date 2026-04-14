Gerald Everett Jones Wins Gold for His New Novel 'Jonathan’s Journal' at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2026

Jonathan's Journal: A Novel will be released on April 14. Gerald Everett Jones The mysterious RFW. He joined the Royal 1st Devon Yeomanry and became an instructor in musketry.

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

The core of the story is a British soldier’s World War I memoir from his service in Mesopotamia and India. The engagements there seem to be almost forgotten today.” — Author Gerald Everett Jones

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerald Everett Jones is winner of a First Place award at The BookFest Awards Spring 2026 for his fifteenth novel “Jonathan’s Journal.” The book is honored in the Historical Fiction – Nautical, War, and Military category.

“Jonathan’s Journal” releases in trade paperback from booksellers today, April 14. The ebook is also available on Amazon.com.

The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”

Jones says, “I’m gratified to receive recognition from The BookFest judges, and I hope this honor will help readers appreciate that historical fiction is always about today. The core of the story is a British soldier’s World War I memoir from his service in Mesopotamia and India. The engagements there seem to be almost forgotten today, and yet they were crucial theatres in these global conflicts—which are still shaping today’s headlines. In fact, “the Eastern Question” was a fundamental cause of the war. When the British learned the Germans planned to build a railway between Berlin and Baghdad, they realized it could bypass the Suez Canal, give their adversaries control of the Persian Gulf, and ultimately threaten the Raj in India.”

For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.

Gerald Everett Jones is a freelance writer who lives in Santa Monica, California. He is a board member of the Writers & Publishers Network and host of the GetPublished! Radio podcast. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors from the College of Letters, Wesleyan University, where he studied under novelists Peter Boynton (Stone Island), F.D. Reeve (The Red Machines), and Jerzy Kosinski (The Painted Bird, Being There). Find out more at geraldeverettjones.com. Read his interviews and blog posts at Thinking About Thinking on Substack @geraldeverettjones.

The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

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