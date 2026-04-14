Gluroo Introduces GotCGM to Close the ‘Visibility Gap’ in Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Look at your Blood Sugar everywhere you like to look GotCGM displays your blood sugar wherever you like to look

GotCGM delivers real-time CGM visibility everywhere users look, including watches, widgets, lock screens, cars, and calendars on both iOS and Android.

GotCGM is about reducing friction and cognitive load. People need to see their blood sugar without interruption — whether glancing at their watch, phone, or while driving. It should simply be there.” — Greg Badros, Founder and CEO of Gluroo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluroo, a leader in collaborative health technology, today announced the general availability of GotCGM. Designed to close the "visibility gap" in diabetes management, GotCGM makes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data instantly visible on the screens people naturally see throughout the day --- from smartwatches and lock screens to widgets, cars, and calendars. GotCGM represents the company's first commercial step toward making chronic condition data truly glanceable.



A Personal Mission Turned Movement

GotCGM is the latest innovation from the team behind Gluroo, a widely used diabetes management platform designed to make health logging effortless and actionable to help the millions of people living with chronic conditions manage more easily. GotCGM was engineered to close the visibility gap --- the critical moment between a sensor reading and a user's awareness --- ensuring that life-saving data is never more than a glance away.

The company's origins are deeply personal. Greg Badros, the former Facebook VP of Products and Engineering who reported directly to Mark Zuckerberg, founded Gluroo in 2020 after his then 7-year-old son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Stepping into the role of a "T1Dad," Badros applied his engineering skills to a problem that felt unnecessarily tedious and manual. What began as a tool for one family has evolved into a powerhouse direct-to-consumer offering. Gluroo has seen explosive organic traction, growing to nearly a quarter million users worldwide.



Key Features Include:

- iOS Integration: High-frequency updates for Apple Watch, Home/Lock screen widgets, Live Activities on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.

- Android Integration: Digital and analog watch faces for Wear OS, home screen widgets, and persistent status bar notifications.

- In-Car Health Monitoring: Through native CarPlay and calendar-based routing, GotCGM delivers real-time glucose data directly to vehicle dashboards, offering a safer, hands-free monitoring solution for users while driving.

- Interoperable Data Liquidity: GotCGM creates a real-time "data bridge" to Apple HealthKit, allowing emerging AI health agents and third-party wellness ecosystems to access up-to-the-minute metabolic data for more personalized health insights.

- Universal Tools: Calendar integration allows CGM data to appear on virtually any calendar-enabled device.

- Broad Compatibility: Works with Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2/2+/3/3+, Dexcom G6/G7/One, and any Nightscout-compatible API. (Note: GotCGM does not directly integrate with Lingo by Abbott or Stelo by Dexcom).



Designed for CGM Visibility, Not Complexity

"GotCGM is about reducing friction and cognitive load," said Greg Badros, Founder and CEO of Gluroo. "People need to see their blood sugar without interruption---they want it where their eyes already go. Whether you're glancing at your watch, unlocking your phone, or driving your car, your current blood glucose value should simply be there."

GotCGM marks Gluroo's first commercial product, responding to consistent user feedback that many people simply want their CGM data "live" on the surfaces they already use without opening dedicated, complex apps dozens of times a day.



Availability and Pricing

GotCGM is available worldwide today on iOS and Android. Early users can access promotional launch pricing and a 3-day free trial, after which it is available as a monthly or annual subscription. For more information, visit https://gotcgm.com.



About Gluroo:

Gluroo is a next-generation health technology company dedicated to making chronic condition management effortless and actionable. Founded by Greg Badros --- former Facebook VP of Products and Engineering --- following his son's Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis, the company applies world-class engineering skills to reduce the daily friction and cognitive load associated with health logging. Gluroo's mission is to help the millions of people living with chronic conditions manage more easily by ensuring critical health data is instantly visible on the surfaces they naturally see throughout the day. With nearly a quarter million users worldwide, Gluroo continues to evolve its suite of tools, including its flagship collaborative platform and the newly launched GotCGM.

For more information, visit https://gluroo.com.

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GotCGM - Your CGM Blood Sugar levels on Smart Watches, widgets, and car dashboards

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