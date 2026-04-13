PreReal™ Luxury Division Raises the Bar for Staten Island Luxury Real Estate

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Building on a Record 2025 Performance with Five of the Top 10 Transactions, PreReal™ Continues to Redefine the Market in 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a transformative 2025, the PreReal™ Luxury Division remains the driving force in Staten Island’s luxury real estate market as it advances into 2026. Through record-breaking sales, strategic positioning, and a disciplined approach to pricing and marketing, the division continues to elevate the standards and values of high-end properties across the borough.

Founded by Robert Nixon and Anthony Volpe, the PreReal™ Luxury Division was established with a clear mission: to bring a more sophisticated, results-driven approach to Staten Island luxury real estate. That vision delivered immediate impact in 2025 and has created sustained momentum heading into the current year.

In 2025, the PreReal™ Luxury Division represented clients in five of the ten most expensive homes sold in Staten Island, as reported by the Staten Island Advance. The transactions included:

- 176 Benedict Rd, Staten Island, NY

- 221 Douglas Rd, Staten Island, NY

- 160 Bertha Pl, Staten Island, NY

- 25 Leonello Ln, Staten Island, NY

- 157 Ridge Ave, Staten Island, NY

This commanding presence at the highest level of the market reflects exceptional client trust and the division’s ability to execute complex, high-value deals with precision.

The division capped 2025 with a landmark $8,500,000 residential sale — establishing a new record for Staten Island and nearly doubling the previous high. Additional 2025 milestones included the highest sale on the South Shore, the highest sale in Emerson Hill, the highest new construction sale in Dongan Hills Colony, and multiple record-setting comparable sales across key neighborhoods.

“I am incredibly proud of the exceptional work Anthony Volpe and Robert Nixon are doing with the PreReal™ Luxury Division,” said James Prendamano, Broker and CEO of PreReal™. “Their ability to skillfully navigate complex high-end deals and deliver expert representation for our clients, has truly elevated the standard of luxury real estate across Staten Island.”

Recognizing the evolution of today’s luxury seller, the PreReal™ Luxury Division employs data-driven pricing strategies, high-end national-level marketing, and targeted outreach to qualified buyers. This refined methodology consistently delivers results that surpass traditional expectations and continues to shape the borough’s luxury segment in 2026.

As Staten Island natives, the team takes pride in representing the borough at the highest level across premier neighborhoods including Todt Hill, Emerson Hill, Grymes Hill, and the South Shore. Their focus extends beyond individual transactions to elevating the overall perception, positioning, and value of Staten Island luxury real estate.

With a robust pipeline of exclusive high-end listings already active and additional properties preparing to enter the market, the PreReal™ Luxury Division is ideally positioned to build on its 2025 success and maintain its leadership in Staten Island’s most significant luxury transactions.

About the PreReal™ Luxury Division: The PreReal™ Luxury Division, founded by Robert Nixon and Anthony Volpe, specializes in high-end residential real estate across Staten Island and surrounding markets. Renowned for record-breaking sales, innovative marketing, and a results-driven approach, the division continues to set new benchmarks in luxury real estate.

Redefining Luxury Real Estate in Staten Island

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