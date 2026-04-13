Intelligent Audit Earns Spot on Inbound Logistics’ 2026 Top 100 Tech Providers List for Ninth Consecutive Year

Intelligent Audit recognized as a Top 100 Technology Provider under Hannah Testani's leadership

Intelligent Audit named to Inbound Logistics’ 2026 Top 100 Tech Providers list for ninth year, recognized for AI-driven transportation spend optimization.

Being recognized as a Top 100 Technology Provider reinforces the value we deliver daily. As supply chains grow more complex, we help shippers gain clarity, control costs, and make smarter decisions.” — Hannah Testani, CEO, Intelligent Audit

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Audit , a global leader in freight audit, recovery, logistics spend intelligence, and AI-powered optimization, has been named one of Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers for 2026. This marks the ninth consecutive year Intelligent Audit has received this recognition, highlighting its continued impact in helping shippers reduce costs, improve visibility, and strengthen supply chain performance through data-driven insights and automation.Each year, Inbound Logistics evaluates hundreds of companies to identify the providers making the most meaningful technological contributions to logistics and supply chain performance. In 2026, more than 400 companies were reviewed, and Intelligent Audit was selected for its ability to deliver measurable value through innovative technology, advanced analytics, and consistent execution.What Makes Intelligent Audit a Top Technology ProviderFounded in 1996, Intelligent Audit helps shippers gain control of transportation spend, improve visibility, and optimize performance across their shipping operations. Its platform combines freight audit, secure carrier payments, business intelligence, and AI-driven tools into a unified solution.Two key capabilities continue to set Intelligent Audit apart:This proprietary technology uses advanced machine learning to identify hidden cost drivers, anomalies, and potential risks that traditional audit processes weren't designed to catch. It enables shippers to recover costs faster, stop leaks proactively, and operate with greater accuracy and confidence.Intelligent Audit’s modeling capabilities allow shippers to simulate real-world scenarios using their own data. From Network Optimization Tool, Parcel Optimization Tool, to Parcel Contract Comparison Tool, these solutions provide the insight needed to optimize operations, reduce costs, and make more informed decisions.“Being recognized again as a Top 100 Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics reinforces the value we deliver to our customers every day,” said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit. “As supply chains grow more complex, our platform helps shippers gain clarity, control costs, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.”Delivering Measurable Results for ShippersIntelligent Audit supports some of the world’s most complex global shippers, processing over 2 billion shipments annually across multiple modes and industries.The platform consolidates fragmented transportation data into a single, normalized view. As a result, customers gain actionable insights that improve operational efficiency, strengthen carrier relationships, and drive continuous cost savings.By turning data into intelligence, Intelligent Audit helps organizations move from reactive processes to proactive, strategic supply chain management.Recognition From a Trusted Industry SourceInbound Logistics’ annual Top 100 list serves as a trusted resource for logistics and supply chain professionals evaluating technology partners. The editorial team selects providers based on innovation, impact, reliability, and value delivered to the shipper community.Intelligent Audit’s continued inclusion reflects its commitment to innovation, performance, and customer success in a rapidly evolving logistics landscape.About Intelligent AuditIntelligent Audit is a leading provider of AI-powered freight audit, recovery, and analytics solutions. The company helps shippers transform transportation data into actionable intelligence, enabling smarter decisions, reduced costs, and improved supply chain performance. Intelligent Audit supports global organizations with scalable technology, deep industry expertise, and a commitment to delivering measurable results.About Inbound LogisticsInbound Logistics is a broadly recognized logistics and supply chain management publication that serves business logistics and supply chain professionals. Its annual Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers list helps organizations identify partners that deliver innovative, reliable, and high-impact solutions.

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