Intelligent Audit Earns Spot on Inbound Logistics’ 2026 Top 100 Tech Providers List for Ninth Consecutive Year
Intelligent Audit named to Inbound Logistics’ 2026 Top 100 Tech Providers list for ninth year, recognized for AI-driven transportation spend optimization.
Each year, Inbound Logistics evaluates hundreds of companies to identify the providers making the most meaningful technological contributions to logistics and supply chain performance. In 2026, more than 400 companies were reviewed, and Intelligent Audit was selected for its ability to deliver measurable value through innovative technology, advanced analytics, and consistent execution.
What Makes Intelligent Audit a Top Technology Provider
Founded in 1996, Intelligent Audit helps shippers gain control of transportation spend, improve visibility, and optimize performance across their shipping operations. Its platform combines freight audit, secure carrier payments, business intelligence, and AI-driven tools into a unified solution.
Two key capabilities continue to set Intelligent Audit apart:
DeepDetectAI
This proprietary technology uses advanced machine learning to identify hidden cost drivers, anomalies, and potential risks that traditional audit processes weren't designed to catch. It enables shippers to recover costs faster, stop leaks proactively, and operate with greater accuracy and confidence.
Advanced Modeling and Optimization Tools
Intelligent Audit’s modeling capabilities allow shippers to simulate real-world scenarios using their own data. From Network Optimization Tool, Parcel Optimization Tool, to Parcel Contract Comparison Tool, these solutions provide the insight needed to optimize operations, reduce costs, and make more informed decisions.
“Being recognized again as a Top 100 Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics reinforces the value we deliver to our customers every day,” said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit. “As supply chains grow more complex, our platform helps shippers gain clarity, control costs, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.”
Delivering Measurable Results for Shippers
Intelligent Audit supports some of the world’s most complex global shippers, processing over 2 billion shipments annually across multiple modes and industries.
The platform consolidates fragmented transportation data into a single, normalized view. As a result, customers gain actionable insights that improve operational efficiency, strengthen carrier relationships, and drive continuous cost savings.
By turning data into intelligence, Intelligent Audit helps organizations move from reactive processes to proactive, strategic supply chain management.
Recognition From a Trusted Industry Source
Inbound Logistics’ annual Top 100 list serves as a trusted resource for logistics and supply chain professionals evaluating technology partners. The editorial team selects providers based on innovation, impact, reliability, and value delivered to the shipper community.
Intelligent Audit’s continued inclusion reflects its commitment to innovation, performance, and customer success in a rapidly evolving logistics landscape.
About Intelligent Audit
Intelligent Audit is a leading provider of AI-powered freight audit, recovery, and analytics solutions. The company helps shippers transform transportation data into actionable intelligence, enabling smarter decisions, reduced costs, and improved supply chain performance. Intelligent Audit supports global organizations with scalable technology, deep industry expertise, and a commitment to delivering measurable results.
About Inbound Logistics
Inbound Logistics is a broadly recognized logistics and supply chain management publication that serves business logistics and supply chain professionals. Its annual Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers list helps organizations identify partners that deliver innovative, reliable, and high-impact solutions.
Amanda Polk
Intelligent Audit
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