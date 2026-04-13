Scoop Expands Its O&M Workflow, Connecting Monitoring Alerts to Client Billing

Building on its field operations strengths, Scoop now connects monitoring, dispatch, execution, and billing in a single thread for renewable energy O&M teams.

The real O&M gap is coordination, not tools. Turning those events into revenue is where it breaks down. Scoop connects that flow so events move from alert to completed, billable work without gaps.” — Babak Sardary

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scoop, a field service operations platform serving companies across 14 countries and more than 400,000 job sites, has broadened its operations and maintenance (O&M) workflow to connect monitoring systems through field service coordination to client reporting and billing. The update gives renewable energy O&M teams a single operational thread from the moment a monitoring alert fires to the point where a client receives a service report and an invoice is generated.O&M providers face growing pressure to prove service qualityAs renewable energy portfolios scale, asset owners are holding their O&M providers to higher standards, demanding faster response times, documented field work, and transparent reporting. However, many service teams still manage that chain through disconnected tools, creating data gaps between monitoring alerts, dispatch, field execution, and client billing that slow response times and complicate reporting.Scoop’s broadened O&M workflow closes these gaps by connecting the various software tools & teams, giving service teams full control over the service lifecycle, from the moment an issue is detected through dispatch, field execution, reporting, and billing. Each service event moves through a single, connected system where work is scheduled, completed, documented, and converted into client-ready reports and invoices without manual steps or handoffs.Monitoring platforms, CRMs, ERPs and Accounting Software can all be connected to the Scoop operational backbone, automatically generating service events that flow through dispatch to field execution, report generation and invoice in one continuous thread across solar, EV charging, and HVAC systems.“The real O&M gap is coordination, not tools. Turning those events into revenue is where it breaks down. Scoop connects that flow so events move from alert to completed, billable work without gaps.” said Babak Sardary, CEO & Cofounder of Scoop.From alert to invoice without switching toolsScoop acts as a Central Operations Hub connecting a company’s monitoring systems, dispatch, field teams, and accounting platforms into one coordinated workflow. Service events detected in monitoring or CRM tools move through scheduling, field execution, client reporting, and invoicing without manual handoffs or data gaps between systems. By enforcing quality standards across that chain, the platform gives O&M providers tighter control over response times, service consistency, and revenue recognition.Scoop eyes growing demand beyond solarBuilding on its established O&M customer base, Scoop is positioning the platform as a foundation for field operations beyond its core solar solution offering . The company already serves teams across EV charging, HVAC, and construction, and sees increasing demand from infrastructure operators managing complex, repeatable service work at scale.About ScoopScoop orchestrates workflows across solar, renewable energy, and infrastructure teams. Their field operations software acts as a Central Operations Hub, which helps companies manage complex, repeatable work across finance, installation/construction, and service.

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