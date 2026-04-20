IRF Roundtable Pakistan Hails Supreme Court Order to Expedite Jaranwala Cases

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Religious Freedom Roundtable (IRF-RT) Pakistan welcomes the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order (Crl, PLA No. 883-L of 2024, ctc) directing the trial court to conclude within six months cases against the assailants involved in the 2023 anti-Christian attacks in Jaranwala, while also instructing law enforcement to immediately arrest all absconding suspects. The ruling marks a critical and long-overdue step toward justice for the Christian families and churches targeted in one of the most horrifying episodes of mob violence in recent Pakistani history.The top court’s order comes after sustained concerns over delays in prosecution, weak investigations, and a broader climate of impunity surrounding the mob violence in Jaranwala, where churches and Christian homes were attacked following false blasphemy allegations. Various Human Rights groups have continued to warn that accountability has moved far too slowly.Samuel Payara, lawyer and lead petitioner for the Christian community in the Jaranwala cases, said: “This order is an important affirmation that the suffering of the victims cannot be ignored and that justice delayed cannot become justice denied. We are grateful for the Court’s direction and remain committed to pursuing every legal avenue until the perpetrators are brought to justice. I thank all those who stood tirelessly with the victims and refused to let this tragedy be forgotten.”Anila Ali, Co-Chair for Pakistan at IRF Roundtable and President of AMMWEC, remarked that, “The SC direction is a moral and legal milestone. The world watched in horror as Christian families in Jaranwala were terrorized by mob violence. Pakistan now has an opportunity to show that the rule of law will prevail over fanaticism, and that the rights and dignity of minorities are not negotiable. Justice for Jaranwala is essential not only for Pakistan’s Christians, but for Pakistan’s future as a nation that seeks peace, order, and equal citizenship for all.”Muhammad Kashif Mirza, Director of IRF Roundtable Pakistan, called it a significant and necessary intervention. The Court has sent a clear message that mob violence in the name of religion cannot be normalized and cannot go unpunished. This is a test of the Pakistani state’s resolve. The victims of Jaranwala deserve not symbolic sympathy, but visible justice, timely prosecution, and full accountability.”Wajid Ali Syed, renowned journalist and Executive Producer of the documentary, Faith Under Fire, that documented the Jaranwala tragedy and its aftermath, added that “Jaranwala was not just an attack on one community; it was an attack on truth, law, and Pakistan’s conscience. Documenting this tragedy made clear how deeply fear and impunity have wounded vulnerable communities. The Supreme Court’s order offers a chance to begin restoring public trust, but that trust will only return when the masterminds and perpetrators are held accountable in full view of the nation.” (faithunderfiredoc.com)IRF Roundtable Pakistan maintained that the ruling should now be followed by transparent prosecution, arrests of all absconding suspects, continued reconstruction and compensation for victims, and a broader national commitment to prevent blasphemy-triggered mob violence against minorities. Amnesty International has warned that only a fraction of the thousands allegedly involved in the attacks were arrested, and many of those later secured bail or had charges dropped, reinforcing what it described as a climate of impunity.About IRF Roundtable PakistanIRF Roundtable Pakistan is a platform dedicated to advancing religious freedom, minority rights, interfaith harmony, and rule of law in Pakistan through advocacy, coalition-building, and principled engagement. (irf.org.pk)Websites for more information:AMMWEC / Anila Ali (AMMWEC)IRF Roundtable Pakistan / Muhammad Kashif Mirza (irf.org.pk)Faith Under Fire documentary / Wajid Ali Syed (faithunderfiredoc.com)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.