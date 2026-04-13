Malta Sea LLC Launches Online Store Specializing in Premium Reef Aquarium Equipment

Fayetteville-based Malta Sea LLC opens an online retail platform focused on reef aquarium controllers, dosing systems, and filtration equipment.

We built the store around the equipment we would actually use on our own tanks. If it does not hold up in a reef environment, we do not carry it” — Kory Shemwell

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The reef aquarium hobby has seen steady growth over the past several years, driven in part by advances in monitoring technology and a rising interest in marine conservation among home hobbyists. As the market expands, so does the challenge of sourcing reliable, high-quality equipment - particularly for reef keepers who depend on precise water chemistry and stable environmental conditions to maintain sensitive coral systems. Malta Sea LLC , a Georgia-based company, has launched an online retail platform at maltasea.com offering a curated selection of reef aquarium equipment from established manufacturers. The store currently carries products across five core categories: water parameter controllers, dosing pumps, protein skimmers, LED lighting systems, and reverse osmosis filtration units.Rather than competing with large general-purpose pet supply retailers, the company has taken a narrower approach — limiting its catalog to equipment specifically designed for saltwater and reef tank applications. The current product lineup includes systems from Neptune Systems, Red Sea, EcoTech Marine, GHL, and other brands widely recognized within the reef keeping community.The store also features an editorial section with long-form guides covering topics such as reef tank setup, coral selection, and the role of automation in aquarium management. The company says this content is intended to support purchasing decisions rather than serve as standalone marketing material."We built the store around the equipment we would actually use on our own tanks. If it does not hold up in a reef environment, we do not carry it," said Kory Shemwell, CEO of Malta Sea LLC.Malta Sea LLC is a specialty retailer based in Fayetteville, Georgia. The company operates exclusively online and ships nationwide. Additional product categories and educational content are expected to be added throughout the year.

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